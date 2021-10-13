×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: October 13, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

LVMH Sees No Impact So Far From China Crackdown on Rich

Fashion

Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton on Blue, and Gray, Sky Thinking

Sustainability

Coach Reveals How Much Product It Actually Destroys After Damaged Goods TikTok

‘Squid Game,’ Kim Kardashian West Among Inspiration for 2021 Halloween Costumes

Fast-fashion retailer Yandy has again released several pop culture-themed costumes for the upcoming holiday.

Gallery Icon View ALL 4 Photos

This year’s pop culture moments are again serving as inspiration for upcoming Halloween costumes.

Fast-fashion retailer Yandy is continuing its tradition of quickly turning the year’s viral moments into timely Halloween costumes. On Wednesday, Yandy is releasing its “Squid Game” Halloween costume, which takes inspiration from the popular Korean thriller show that released on Netflix late last month.

“Squid Game” — which was named the top-trending Halloween costume by Google in a recent report — follows a group of people in financial debt who compete in a deadly tournament of children’s games for a massive cash prize.

While the contestants’ green track suits are inspiring some upcoming Halloween costumes, Yandy is looking to the show’s guards for its “Met Your Match Watchmen” costume, which is a pink, long sleeve jumpsuit with a black waist belt and a breathable black face mask designed with a diamond emblem.

Related Galleries

Halloween Costumes 2021 Ideas: Squid Game, Kim Kardashian, Bernie Sanders
Yandy’s “Squid Game”-inspired Halloween costume. Courtesy

Yandy also looked to the recent Met Gala for its pop culture Halloween costumes, specifically at Kim Kardashian West’s all-black Balenciaga look. The “Mystery Gala Guest Costume” is loosely inspired by Kardashian West’s look and comes with a black strapless dress with a sheer mesh cape and a breathable black facial hood.

Although Britney Spears and her many looks from the ‘90s and early Aughts have long-inspired Halloween costumes, the singer is proving to influence even more Halloween costumes this year thanks to the increasing media attention surrounding her conservatorship legal battle against her father, Jamie Spears, and the subsequent #FreeBritney movement among her fans.

The fast-fashion retailer is offerings several costumes inspired by Spears’ most iconic performances, such as the “Imma Slay 4 You” costume, which takes inspiration from her 2001 MTV VMAs performance where she wore a green bikini and danced with a live python.

Yandy isn’t the only retailer offering pop culture-themed Halloween costumes. Fast-fashion retailer Dolls Kill revealed its “Once Again Asking Costume” last month, which is inspired by Sen. Bernie Sanders’ viral look at President Joe Biden’s inauguration where he wore a gray winter coat with knitted mittens and a face mask.

Click through the above gallery to see photos of the 2021 pop culture-inspired Halloween costumes.

READ MORE HERE: 

19 New TV Shows, Movies and Documentaries to Watch in October 2021 

Who Is ‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon Jung? 

BTS’ Louis Vuitton Grammys Looks Are Up for Auction 

Halloween Costumes 2021 Ideas: Squid Game,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Halloween Costumes 2021 Ideas: Squid Game,

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Halloween Costumes 2021 Ideas: Squid Game,

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Halloween Costumes 2021 Ideas: Squid Game,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Halloween Costumes 2021 Ideas: Squid Game,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Halloween Costumes 2021 Ideas: Squid Game,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Halloween Costumes 2021 Ideas: Squid Game,

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Halloween Costumes 2021 Ideas: Squid Game,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Halloween Costumes 2021 Ideas: Squid Game,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Halloween Costumes 2021 Ideas: Squid Game,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Halloween Costumes 2021 Ideas: Squid Game,

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Halloween Costumes 2021 Ideas: Squid Game,

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Halloween Costumes 2021 Ideas: Squid Game,

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Halloween Costumes 2021 Ideas: Squid Game,

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Halloween Costumes 2021 Ideas: Squid Game,

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Halloween Costumes 2021 Ideas: Squid Game,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Halloween Costumes 2021 Ideas: Squid Game,

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Halloween Costumes 2021 Ideas: Squid Game,

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Halloween Costumes 2021 Ideas: Squid Game,

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Halloween Costumes 2021 Ideas: Squid Game,

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Halloween Costumes 2021 Ideas: Squid Game,

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Halloween Costumes 2021 Ideas: Squid Game,

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Halloween Costumes 2021 Ideas: Squid Game,

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Halloween Costumes 2021 Ideas: Squid Game,

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Halloween Costumes 2021 Ideas: Squid Game,

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Halloween Costumes 2021 Ideas: Squid Game,

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Halloween Costumes 2021 Ideas: Squid Game,

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Halloween Costumes 2021 Ideas: Squid Game,

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Halloween Costumes 2021 Ideas: Squid Game,

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Halloween Costumes 2021 Ideas: Squid Game,

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Halloween Costumes 2021 Ideas: Squid Game,

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Halloween Costumes 2021 Ideas: Squid Game,

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Halloween Costumes 2021 Ideas: Squid Game,

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Halloween Costumes 2021 Ideas: Squid Game,

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Halloween Costumes 2021 Ideas: Squid Game,

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Halloween Costumes 2021 Ideas: Squid Game,

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Halloween Costumes 2021 Ideas: Squid Game,

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad