‘Squid Game’ Is the Top-Trending Halloween Costume

Korean drama “Squid Game” has captivated many since it released on Netflix in September, and now the TV show is expected to be one of the biggest Halloween costumes later this month.

In a new report released by Google, “Squid Game” — the Korean TV show that follows a group of people in financial debt who compete in a deadly tournament of children’s games for a massive cash prize — is the top-trending Halloween costume searched this last week on the search engine. Many are taking inspiration from the show’s contestants’ looks for their Halloween costumes, which consist of a green tracksuit, and the guard’s uniforms, which is a pink jumpsuit with a face mask.

Google’s top-trending costume searches from this past week include other pop culture-inspired outfits. While she has inspired Halloween costumes for decades now, Britney Spears landed in the third spot on Google’s ranking. Her position on the list can likely be credited to the increasing media attention surrounding her conservatorship legal battle against her father, Jamie Spears.

Following in the fourth and fifth spots are Carnage and Venom, respectively, who are characters in the recently released “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” film which casts Woody Harrelson as Carnage and Tom Hardy as Venom, two symbiote aliens.

The beloved “The Addams Family” characters have also made it onto Google’s ranking, with Gomez Addams at the sixth spot and Wednesday Addams at the eighth spot.

Google’s Halloween costume report also looked at top-trending searches from last month, which included many ubiquitous Halloween costumes. The ranking saw witch costumes in the first spot, followed by rabbit costumes, dinosaur costumes, Spider-Man costumes and Cruella De Vil costumes.

For top-searched couples Halloween costumes from this last week, Bonnie and Clyde ranked at the top spot. The characters were followed by Cosmo and Wanda from the Nickelodeon animated show, “The Fairly OddParents,” and Lilo and Stitch from the Disney movie of the same name.

READ MORE HERE:

Louis Vuitton Taps ‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon Jung as New Global Ambassador

19 New TV Shows, Movies and Documentaries to Watch in October 2021

A Closer Look at the Celebrity Wedding Dresses of 2021