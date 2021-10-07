×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: October 7, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Buyers Hail Strong Paris Collections as the Simpsons Steal the Show

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Gosling Signs First Ambassadorship — With Tag Heuer

Business

Levi’s Bounces Back in Third Quarter Despite Pandemic Woes

‘Squid Game’ Is the Top-Trending Halloween Costume

A new report from Google details what popular Halloween costumes to expect this upcoming holiday.

Halloween 2021 Popular Costume Ideas: Squid
A still from "Squid Game." Netflix

Korean drama “Squid Game” has captivated many since it released on Netflix in September, and now the TV show is expected to be one of the biggest Halloween costumes later this month.

In a new report released by Google, “Squid Game” — the Korean TV show that follows a group of people in financial debt who compete in a deadly tournament of children’s games for a massive cash prize — is the top-trending Halloween costume searched this last week on the search engine. Many are taking inspiration from the show’s contestants’ looks for their Halloween costumes, which consist of a green tracksuit, and the guard’s uniforms, which is a pink jumpsuit with a face mask.

Google’s top-trending costume searches from this past week include other pop culture-inspired outfits. While she has inspired Halloween costumes for decades now, Britney Spears landed in the third spot on Google’s ranking. Her position on the list can likely be credited to the increasing media attention surrounding her conservatorship legal battle against her father, Jamie Spears.

Related Galleries

Following in the fourth and fifth spots are Carnage and Venom, respectively, who are characters in the recently released “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” film which casts Woody Harrelson as Carnage and Tom Hardy as Venom, two symbiote aliens.

The beloved “The Addams Family” characters have also made it onto Google’s ranking, with Gomez Addams at the sixth spot and Wednesday Addams at the eighth spot.

Google’s Halloween costume report also looked at top-trending searches from last month, which included many ubiquitous Halloween costumes. The ranking saw witch costumes in the first spot, followed by rabbit costumes, dinosaur costumes, Spider-Man costumes and Cruella De Vil costumes.

For top-searched couples Halloween costumes from this last week, Bonnie and Clyde ranked at the top spot. The characters were followed by Cosmo and Wanda from the Nickelodeon animated show, “The Fairly OddParents,” and Lilo and Stitch from the Disney movie of the same name.

READ MORE HERE: 

Louis Vuitton Taps ‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon Jung as New Global Ambassador 

19 New TV Shows, Movies and Documentaries to Watch in October 2021 

A Closer Look at the Celebrity Wedding Dresses of 2021 

Halloween 2021 Popular Costume Ideas: 'Squid

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Halloween 2021 Popular Costume Ideas: 'Squid

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Halloween 2021 Popular Costume Ideas: 'Squid

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Halloween 2021 Popular Costume Ideas: 'Squid

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Halloween 2021 Popular Costume Ideas: 'Squid

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Halloween 2021 Popular Costume Ideas: 'Squid

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Halloween 2021 Popular Costume Ideas: 'Squid

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Halloween 2021 Popular Costume Ideas: 'Squid

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Halloween 2021 Popular Costume Ideas: 'Squid

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Halloween 2021 Popular Costume Ideas: 'Squid

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Halloween 2021 Popular Costume Ideas: 'Squid

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Halloween 2021 Popular Costume Ideas: 'Squid

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Halloween 2021 Popular Costume Ideas: 'Squid

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Halloween 2021 Popular Costume Ideas: 'Squid

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Halloween 2021 Popular Costume Ideas: 'Squid

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Halloween 2021 Popular Costume Ideas: 'Squid

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Halloween 2021 Popular Costume Ideas: 'Squid

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Halloween 2021 Popular Costume Ideas: 'Squid

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Halloween 2021 Popular Costume Ideas: 'Squid

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Halloween 2021 Popular Costume Ideas: 'Squid

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Halloween 2021 Popular Costume Ideas: 'Squid

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Halloween 2021 Popular Costume Ideas: 'Squid

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Halloween 2021 Popular Costume Ideas: 'Squid

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Halloween 2021 Popular Costume Ideas: 'Squid

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Halloween 2021 Popular Costume Ideas: 'Squid

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Halloween 2021 Popular Costume Ideas: 'Squid

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Halloween 2021 Popular Costume Ideas: 'Squid

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Halloween 2021 Popular Costume Ideas: 'Squid

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Halloween 2021 Popular Costume Ideas: 'Squid

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Halloween 2021 Popular Costume Ideas: 'Squid

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Halloween 2021 Popular Costume Ideas: 'Squid

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Halloween 2021 Popular Costume Ideas: 'Squid

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Halloween 2021 Popular Costume Ideas: 'Squid

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Halloween 2021 Popular Costume Ideas: 'Squid

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Halloween 2021 Popular Costume Ideas: 'Squid

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Halloween 2021 Popular Costume Ideas: 'Squid

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Halloween 2021 Popular Costume Ideas: 'Squid

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad