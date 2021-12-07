×
The Top Trending 2021 Beauty Holiday Gift Ideas, According to Google

Hair tools and heritage fragrance brands are increasingly popular with consumers this year.

The 2021 holiday shopping season is going strong, with consumers increasingly looking to do their shopping in the beauty category.

According to market research company The NPD Group, more than a quarter of consumers are planning on purchasing within the beauty category for the holiday season. The category as a whole is poised for double-digit revenue growth by the end of the year.

Within the beauty category, consumers have been gravitating toward purchasing hair tools and heritage fragrances for their holiday gifts, according to Google data that monitored the top trending 2021 holiday gift ideas within the category.

Within hair tools, the top trending holiday gift ideas include the Beachwaver Pro 1 curling wand, Dyson’s Airwrap, the Conair Infiniti Pro Curl Secret and the BabylissPro Nano Titanium Prima.

This is in line with NPD’s prediction that the hair category will have one of the strongest holidays to date, with revenue in the category expected to outpace fragrance, which is historically the top-revenue earning category within beauty.

Fragrance, however, is still expected to be a top gift idea this season with 40 percent of annual fragrance sales happening during the fourth quarter, according to NPD. Google’s data shows that heritage fragrances are reigning supreme among consumers, including scents like Christian Dior Sauvage, Armani Acqua di Gio, Chanel Coco Mademoiselle and Chanel Chance, among others.

Skin care is also a go-to category for holiday shopping this year. Google’s data shows the products consumers are gifting are the Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream, Peter Thomas Roth Instant Firmx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener and E.l.f. Jelly Pop Dew Primer, among others.

Click through the above gallery to see the full list of Google’s top trending 2021 beauty holiday gifts.

