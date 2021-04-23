Virtual awards season may be winding down this week, but celebrities are still bringing their A-game for their red carpet looks.

Thursday night’s 2021 Independent Spirit Awards, which celebrates indie TV shows and films, virtually brought together nominees such as Carey Mulligan, Elle Fanning, Viola Davis, Julia Garner, Maria Bakalova and more who looked to custom, couture and ready-to-wear looks by design houses like Prada, Miu Miu, Dior and Vivienne Westwood.

Fanning, who was nominated for best female performance in a new scripted series for her role in “The Great,” followed up her regal-inspired, custom Gucci gown at the 2021 Golden Globes with an equally eye-catching look at last night’s awards show. The actress wore a custom, iridescent lilac dress with a scrunched waist and pearl detailing by Vivienne Westwood.

Several other celebrities went the custom route for the 2021 Independent Spirit Awards, including Garner, who wore a feather and Swarovski crystal embellished gray dress from Prada; Davis, who wore a multicolored skirt suit by Loewe, and Mulligan, who wore a dark green mohair suit by Prada.

Male celebrities, who have been standing out this awards season for their high-fashion red carpet looks, also left their mark at the Independent Spirit Awards. “Unorthodox” actor Amit Rahav looked to Kim Jones’ Dior collaboration with artist Kenny Scharf, wearing a black jacket, multicolored jersey mock neck shirt, white trousers and a Kenny Scharf motif belt with a tassel. Additionally, “I May Destroy You” actor Paapa Essiedu bucked traditional men’s wear styles and wore a Prada single-breasted navy suit over a pink cashmere sweater.

Click through the above gallery to see more red carpet photos from the 2021 Independent Spirit Awards.

