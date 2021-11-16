Elle Fanning, Phoebe Dynevor, Zoë Kravitz and More Stars Dazzle at the 2021 InStyle Awards

The 2021 InStyle Awards brought together some of the year’s biggest stars who dazzled on the red carpet in their high-fashion looks.

The annual awards ceremony, which honors the year’s style stars, trendsetters and designers, turned out a star-studded cohort that included the likes of Elle Fanning, Phoebe Dynevor, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Amanda Gorman and many more celebrities.

Metallics and sequins were some of the night’s biggest fashion trends seen on the red carpet. Witherspoon and Hudson both looked to fashion designer Michael Kors — who walked the red carpet with Hudson — for their looks, with the former wearing a custom cutout halter dress and the latter wearing a metallic gold long-sleeved dress. Kidman also went the metallic route, looking to a violet Armani Privé dress from the design house’s spring 2009 couture collection.

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber also went metallic for the 2021 InStyle Awards, having a mother-daughter moment on the red carpet in a multicolored Missoni form-fitting dress and an ombré sequined fringe Alexander McQueen dress, respectively.

Another standout fashion moment came from Fanning, who wore a gold, chain-like crop top with a fitted maxi black skirt from Balmain’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection. “Bridgerton” star Dynevor looked to Louis Vuitton for the event, wearing a muted green, ruffled minidress.

Among then night’s honorees were Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, who wore a draped, cutout Aliétte dress, and actress Melissa McCarthy, who wore a navy tunic over matching trousers.

Simone Biles and Melissa McCarthy AP

