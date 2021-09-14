×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: September 14, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

All the Looks From the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

Fashion

Sotheby’s to Auction Karl Lagerfeld’s Furniture, Art, Cars and More

Fashion

Retailers Rave About Return of In-person Shows at NYFW

Balenciaga Reigned at the 2021 Met Gala

The European fashion house dressed several of the event’s biggest celebrity attendees, including Rihanna and Kim Kardashian West.

2021 Met Gala: Rihanna in Balenciaga
Rihanna in Balenciaga at the 2021 Met Gala Sipa USA via AP

Balenciaga reigned supreme at the 2021 Met Gala, dressing some of the night’s biggest celebrities in standout red carpet looks.

The European design house, which is run by Georgian fashion designer Demna Gvasalia, was responsible for creating looks for Rihanna, Kim Kardashian West, Tracee Ellis Ross, Michaela Coel, Isabelle Huppert and Elliot Page.

Perhaps the night’s most anticipated attendee was Rihanna, who was one of the last celebrities to walk the Met Gala’s red carpet. Rihanna arrived with boyfriend A$AP Rocky wearing a Balenciaga oversize black coat and matching hat with jewel embellishments from the design house’s recent fall 2021 couture collection. This was Balenciaga’s first couture collection presented in 53 years. A$AP Rocky attended wearing a multicolored, quilted throw by ERL, which he later threw off to reveal a black suit.

Related Galleries

“I’m an immigrant, and that’s my take on America fashion,” Rihanna said when asked by reporters about the Met Gala’s theme, which was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

Ross also looked to Balenciaga’s fall 2021 couture collection for the Met Gala. The actress wore a cobalt blue, collared satin coat from the collection paired with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. On the carpet, Ross stated her look was an homage to her mother Diana Ross in the 1975 film, “Mahogany.”

Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross Lexie Moreland for WWD

Kardashian West also had a late arrival to the Met Gala red carpet, where she wore a head-to-toe, all-black, custom Balenciaga look complete with a face covering. While it was initially speculated that Kardashian West was accompanied by soon-to-be-ex-husband Kanye West on the red carpet, it was later reported that she attended with Gvasalia.

Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga
Kim Kardashian West in Balenciaga Lexie Moreland for WWD

Other celebrities who looked to Balenciaga include French actress Huppert, who wore a red mermaid gown in crushed velvet from the spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection; “I May Destroy You” actress Coel, who wore a blue sequined matching set, and actor Page, who wore a black tuxedo paired with a green rose, which was popularized by Oscar Wilde in the late 1800s as a symbol for the LGBTQ community.

2021 Met Gala Balenciaga Looks
Isabelle Huppert, Michaela Coel and Elliot Page wear Balenciaga at the 2021 Met Gala. Lexie Moreland/WWD and AP

Although the 2021 Met Gala’s theme focused on American fashion, many attendees looked to European fashion houses for their red carpet looks. Other than Balenciaga, many stars donned Versace, Valentino, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and others for the event.

READ MORE HERE: 

Amanda Gorman Looks to the Statue of Liberty for the 2021 Met Gala

Billie Eilish Goes Old Hollywood Glam at the 2021 Met Gala

A Look at Timothée Chalamet’s Style Evolution 

2021 Met Gala: Rihanna, Kim Kardashian

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

2021 Met Gala: Rihanna, Kim Kardashian

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

2021 Met Gala: Rihanna, Kim Kardashian

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

2021 Met Gala: Rihanna, Kim Kardashian

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

2021 Met Gala: Rihanna, Kim Kardashian

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

2021 Met Gala: Rihanna, Kim Kardashian

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

2021 Met Gala: Rihanna, Kim Kardashian

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

2021 Met Gala: Rihanna, Kim Kardashian

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

2021 Met Gala: Rihanna, Kim Kardashian

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

2021 Met Gala: Rihanna, Kim Kardashian

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

2021 Met Gala: Rihanna, Kim Kardashian

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

2021 Met Gala: Rihanna, Kim Kardashian

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

2021 Met Gala: Rihanna, Kim Kardashian

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

2021 Met Gala: Rihanna, Kim Kardashian

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

2021 Met Gala: Rihanna, Kim Kardashian

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

2021 Met Gala: Rihanna, Kim Kardashian

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

2021 Met Gala: Rihanna, Kim Kardashian

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

2021 Met Gala: Rihanna, Kim Kardashian

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

2021 Met Gala: Rihanna, Kim Kardashian

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

2021 Met Gala: Rihanna, Kim Kardashian

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
2021 Met Gala: Rihanna, Kim Kardashian

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

2021 Met Gala: Rihanna, Kim Kardashian

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

2021 Met Gala: Rihanna, Kim Kardashian

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

2021 Met Gala: Rihanna, Kim Kardashian

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

2021 Met Gala: Rihanna, Kim Kardashian

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

2021 Met Gala: Rihanna, Kim Kardashian

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

2021 Met Gala: Rihanna, Kim Kardashian

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

2021 Met Gala: Rihanna, Kim Kardashian

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

2021 Met Gala: Rihanna, Kim Kardashian

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

2021 Met Gala: Rihanna, Kim Kardashian

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

2021 Met Gala: Rihanna, Kim Kardashian

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

2021 Met Gala: Rihanna, Kim Kardashian

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

2021 Met Gala: Rihanna, Kim Kardashian

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

2021 Met Gala: Rihanna, Kim Kardashian

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

2021 Met Gala: Rihanna, Kim Kardashian

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

2021 Met Gala: Rihanna, Kim Kardashian

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

2021 Met Gala: Rihanna, Kim Kardashian

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad