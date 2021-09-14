×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: September 14, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

All the Looks From the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

Fashion

Sotheby’s to Auction Karl Lagerfeld’s Furniture, Art, Cars and More

Fashion

Retailers Rave About Return of In-person Shows at NYFW

The Best Beauty Looks at the 2021 Met Gala

Celebrities like Rihanna, Naomi Osaka, Lupita Nyong’o and others chose bold beauty looks for the event.

2021 Met Gala Best Beauty Looks
Naomi Osaka at the 2021 Met Gala Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

While much attention at the 2021 Met Gala surrounded the celebrities’ red carpet looks, many stars made as much of an impact with their hair and makeup.

Naomi Osaka, Billie Eilish, Lupita Nyong’o and more used beauty to tackle the year’s theme of “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” referencing different decades, old Hollywood glamour and Black culture.

Here, WWD breaks down seven of the best beauty looks at the 2021 Met Gala. Read on for more.

Billie Eilish

2021 Met Gala Best Beauty Looks
Billie Eilish at the 2021 Met Gala. Sipa USA via AP

Met Gala co-chair Billie Eilish’s old Hollywood glamour Oscar de la Renta look was furthered with her hair and makeup, which gave a nod to starlets like Marilyn Monroe. Eilish worked with Charlotte Tilbury for her beauty to create a smokey eye, nude lip and accented cheekbones to exude “the ultimate Hollywood glass-like glow,” according to the brand.

Related Galleries

Eilish’s recently bleached blonde hair was styled into a voluminous bob that gave a nod to Monroe’s signature hairstyle.

Rihanna

2021 Met Gala Best Beauty Looks
Rihanna at the 2021 Met Gala. Sipa USA via AP

One of the most anticipated attendees at the Met Gala, Rihanna complemented her Balenciaga couture outfit with a sultry makeup look created with her Fenty Beauty brand. Rihanna worked with Fenty Beauty global makeup artist, Hector Espinal, to create a pink, smokey eye accented with long spidery lashes, and a deep cherry-colored lip.

Naomi Osaka

2021 Met Gala Best Beauty Looks
Naomi Osaka at the 2021 Met Gala. Invision

Co-chair and tennis champion Naomi Osaka’s Met Gala look paid homage to her Japanese and Haitian heritage. She worked with makeup artist Jessica Smalls to further the reference with a Geisha-inspired beauty look that consisted of a red eye shadow that extended to her cheeks and a matching lip.

She also worked with hairstylist Marty Harper for a sculptural hairstyle that paid homage to her heritage. Harper explained that “the look is all about cross-pollinated conversation of culture, fashion and homage, cognizant of youth, fantasy and a new American — a new us.”

He used products from Japanese hair-care brand NatureLab to create the hairstyle, which was embellished with red flowers and jewels.

Lupita Nyong’o

2021 Met Gala Best Beauty Looks
Lupita Nyong’o 2021 Met Gala.  Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Lupita Nyongo’ emphasized the American West theme of her Versace gown with her beauty look. Makeup artist Nick Barose from Lancôme worked with the actress for the look, taking inspiration from 1990s Versace makeup, Femme Fatale looks and 1940s western films. Nyong’o’s makeup focused on the eye with a blue eyeshadow drawn in a cat-eye style. Her look also included strong brows and a cherry-hued lip.

For hair, Nyong’o worked with Redken ambassador Vernon François to give a nod to conceptual artist, Lorna Simpson.

“Her take on texture is powerful, and I wanted to imitate the effortless wave and movement that she conveys in her work,” François said in a statement. “This technique gives a stunning contradiction of strength and fragility, highlights and shadows. The transparent folds conjure a feeling of tulle material from romantic American fashion, inspired by the theme of this year’s Met Gala.”

Amandla Stenberg

2021 Met Gala Best Beauty Looks
Amandla Stenberg at the 2021 Met Gala. Lexie Moreland for WWD

Amandla Stenberg’s beauty look focused on the hair, which was also created by François. Stenberg and François chose to reference the durag for her hairstyle to pay homage to Black culture. Instead of using silk, François used Stenberg’s own hair to create a reimagined durag and a dramatic train.

Her makeup was inspired by the ‘80s New York ballroom scene, according to makeup artist Kali Kennedy, who used Byredo makeup. The makeup artist created spidery lashes with false lashes and the Byredo Tears mascara, as well as a thin black eyeliner on the upper and lower lashes.

Emma Chamberlain

2021 Met Gala Best Beauty Looks
Emma Chamberlain at the 2021 Met Gala. Getty Images

YouTube star Emma Chamberlain made her Met Gala debut in a custom Louis Vuitton look that was complemented by her youthful Byredo makeup. Chamberlain worked with makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan to create a neon green eyeliner look.

She also worked with hairstylist Laura Polko to further the youthful vibe. Polko gave Chamberlain a sleek, straight hairstyle with waved ends.

Whitney Peak

2021 Met Gala Best Beauty Looks
Whitney Peak at the 2021 Met Gala. Lexie Moreland/WWD

“Gossip Girl” actress Whitney peak paid homage to Black beauty at the Met Gala with a natural hair look created by Amika global artistic director, Naeemah LaFond.

“When I think of things that are innately American, afros and natural hair are at the top of my list,” LaFond said about the look. “The aesthetic and beauty of Black women have heavily influenced the American fashion industry throughout the years.”

Peak’s makeup exuded a youthful and playful vibe that focused on the eyes with a neon green, dotted eyeliner above her upper lashes created by Chanel makeup artist, Tyron Machhausen.

READ MORE HERE: 

Balenciaga Reigned at the 2021 Met Gala

Amanda Gorman Looks to the Statue of Liberty for the Met Gala 

A Look at Timothée Chalamet’s Style Evolution 

2021 Met Gala Best Beauty Looks

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

2021 Met Gala Best Beauty Looks

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

2021 Met Gala Best Beauty Looks

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

2021 Met Gala Best Beauty Looks

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

2021 Met Gala Best Beauty Looks

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

2021 Met Gala Best Beauty Looks

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

2021 Met Gala Best Beauty Looks

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

2021 Met Gala Best Beauty Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

2021 Met Gala Best Beauty Looks

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

2021 Met Gala Best Beauty Looks

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

2021 Met Gala Best Beauty Looks

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

2021 Met Gala Best Beauty Looks

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

2021 Met Gala Best Beauty Looks

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

2021 Met Gala Best Beauty Looks

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

2021 Met Gala Best Beauty Looks

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

2021 Met Gala Best Beauty Looks

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

2021 Met Gala Best Beauty Looks

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

2021 Met Gala Best Beauty Looks

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

2021 Met Gala Best Beauty Looks

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

2021 Met Gala Best Beauty Looks

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
2021 Met Gala Best Beauty Looks

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

2021 Met Gala Best Beauty Looks

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

2021 Met Gala Best Beauty Looks

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

2021 Met Gala Best Beauty Looks

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

2021 Met Gala Best Beauty Looks

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

2021 Met Gala Best Beauty Looks

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

2021 Met Gala Best Beauty Looks

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

2021 Met Gala Best Beauty Looks

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

2021 Met Gala Best Beauty Looks

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

2021 Met Gala Best Beauty Looks

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

2021 Met Gala Best Beauty Looks

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

2021 Met Gala Best Beauty Looks

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

2021 Met Gala Best Beauty Looks

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

2021 Met Gala Best Beauty Looks

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

2021 Met Gala Best Beauty Looks

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

2021 Met Gala Best Beauty Looks

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

2021 Met Gala Best Beauty Looks

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad