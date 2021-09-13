Billie Eilish Goes Old Hollywood Glam at the 2021 Met Gala

Billie Eilish has left her mark at the 2021 Met Gala.

The Grammy-winning musician, who is a co-chair at the Met Gala, referenced old Hollywood glamour at the event’s red carpet on Monday dressed in a custom Oscar de la Renta gown. The peach-colored gown was designed with a printed tulle ombré bustier top and with an oversize tulle skirt.

“This is the first time I’ve done something in this realm at all,” Eilish told E! on the Met Gala red carpet about the look. “I’m shivering and I’m shaking. I’m so excited, I have butterflies. I couldn’t be happier.”

According to E!, Eilish went with Oscar de la Renta for the 2021 Met Gala after designers Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim announced the brand would go fur-free last month. The brand had started phasing out fur in its collections two years ago and allowed its fur license to expire in April.

Billie Eilish at the 2021 Met Gala. Sipa USA via AP

Eilish paired the look with 13 pieces of Cartier jewelry, the most worn by any celebrity in any setting. Her jewelry includes Cartier High Jewelry diamond earrings, four 18-karat gold and diamond bracelets and multiple diamond rings.

While Eilish has been known for her high-fashion-meets-loungewear style, she’s recently experimented with Old Hollywood glam style, most notably for the cover shoot of British Vogue’s May edition.

The singer joins Timothée Chalamet, Naomi Osaka and Amanda Gorman as co-chairs for the 2021 Met Gala, which celebrates the theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

