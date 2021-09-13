×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: September 13, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Josie Natori Talks 45 Years in Fashion, Wearable Art and Her Respect for Kim Kardashian West’s Skims Brand

Fashion

Michael Kors and Instagram’s Head Salute The Met’s American Fashion Exhibition

Fashion

Telfar Launches TV Channel to ‘Drip’ Designs to Shoppers in Slow Fashion Format

Billie Eilish Goes Old Hollywood Glam at the 2021 Met Gala

Eilish stepped away from her usual loungewear style for a couture moment.

2021 Met Gala: Billie Eilish Red
Billie Eilish at the 2021 Met Gala. Sipa USA via AP

Billie Eilish has left her mark at the 2021 Met Gala.

The Grammy-winning musician, who is a co-chair at the Met Gala, referenced old Hollywood glamour at the event’s red carpet on Monday dressed in a custom Oscar de la Renta gown. The peach-colored gown was designed with a printed tulle ombré bustier top and with an oversize tulle skirt.

“This is the first time I’ve done something in this realm at all,” Eilish told E! on the Met Gala red carpet about the look. “I’m shivering and I’m shaking. I’m so excited, I have butterflies. I couldn’t be happier.”

According to E!, Eilish went with Oscar de la Renta for the 2021 Met Gala after designers Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim announced the brand would go fur-free last month. The brand had started phasing out fur in its collections two years ago and allowed its fur license to expire in April.

2021 Met Gala: Billie Eilish Red Carpet Look
Billie Eilish at the 2021 Met Gala. Sipa USA via AP

Eilish paired the look with 13 pieces of Cartier jewelry, the most worn by any celebrity in any setting. Her jewelry includes Cartier High Jewelry diamond earrings, four 18-karat gold and diamond bracelets and multiple diamond rings.

While Eilish has been known for her high-fashion-meets-loungewear style, she’s recently experimented with Old Hollywood glam style, most notably for the cover shoot of British Vogue’s May edition.

The singer joins Timothée Chalamet, Naomi Osaka and Amanda Gorman as co-chairs for the 2021 Met Gala, which celebrates the theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

READ MORE HERE: 

A Look at Timothée Chalamet’s Style Evolution 

Amanda Gorman Looks to the Statue of Liberty for the 2021 Met Gala 

Emma Chamberlain Debuts at Met Gala in Custom Louis Vuitton 

2021 Met Gala: Billie Eilish Red

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

2021 Met Gala: Billie Eilish Red

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

2021 Met Gala: Billie Eilish Red

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

2021 Met Gala: Billie Eilish Red

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

2021 Met Gala: Billie Eilish Red

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

2021 Met Gala: Billie Eilish Red

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

2021 Met Gala: Billie Eilish Red

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

2021 Met Gala: Billie Eilish Red

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

2021 Met Gala: Billie Eilish Red

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

2021 Met Gala: Billie Eilish Red

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

2021 Met Gala: Billie Eilish Red

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

2021 Met Gala: Billie Eilish Red

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

2021 Met Gala: Billie Eilish Red

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

2021 Met Gala: Billie Eilish Red

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

2021 Met Gala: Billie Eilish Red

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

2021 Met Gala: Billie Eilish Red

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

2021 Met Gala: Billie Eilish Red

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

2021 Met Gala: Billie Eilish Red

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

2021 Met Gala: Billie Eilish Red

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

2021 Met Gala: Billie Eilish Red

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
2021 Met Gala: Billie Eilish Red

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

2021 Met Gala: Billie Eilish Red

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

2021 Met Gala: Billie Eilish Red

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

2021 Met Gala: Billie Eilish Red

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

2021 Met Gala: Billie Eilish Red

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

2021 Met Gala: Billie Eilish Red

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

2021 Met Gala: Billie Eilish Red

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

2021 Met Gala: Billie Eilish Red

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

2021 Met Gala: Billie Eilish Red

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

2021 Met Gala: Billie Eilish Red

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

2021 Met Gala: Billie Eilish Red

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

2021 Met Gala: Billie Eilish Red

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

2021 Met Gala: Billie Eilish Red

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

2021 Met Gala: Billie Eilish Red

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

2021 Met Gala: Billie Eilish Red

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

2021 Met Gala: Billie Eilish Red

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

2021 Met Gala: Billie Eilish Red

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad