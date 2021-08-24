Who Is Invited to the 2021 Met Gala?

With the much-anticipated Met Gala approaching in September, many are curious about the event’s exclusive guest list.

Usually held annually on the first Monday in May, the event is a fundraising benefit for the Museum of Metropolitan Art in New York City. This year’s Met Gala will take place on Sept. 13 in an apparently smaller setting, after it was ultimately canceled last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The theme for this year is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which will delve into the modern vocabulary of American fashion. Vogue has tapped Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka to co-chair this year’s event.

Though it has not been confirmed who is attending, an Instagram fan account dedicated to the charity event, called @_metgala2021, released a mock seating chart of its rumored guests on Monday.

Familiar faces such as Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian will allegedly attend, and the guest list has apparently expanded to include internet personalities, influencers and even athletes. Included among them is reportedly YouTuber Emma Chamberlain, TikTok star Addison Rae and Olympic track athlete Allyson Felix.

The seating chart, which is speculative, went viral within hours, with fans claiming Rae shouldn’t sit with the likes of Lady Gaga, Donatella Versace, Naomi Campbell and Beyoncé. Another chart showed controversial YouTube star James Charles, who attended the event in 2019, and popular TikTok personality Charli D’Amelio sitting with stars like Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift and Cara Delevingne.

However, the fan page itself said it is “not affiliated with the Met Museum” on its Instagram bio and placed a disclaimer on the viral post. “Nothing is confirmed here, so don’t believe everything you see,” the caption said.

The Met Gala’s guest list has always been closely guarded and most will not know its attendees up until the actual event.

The benefit event coincides with New York Fashion Week, which will run from Sept. 8 to 12. The Costume Institute’s exhibition will be a two-part examination of American fashion, with the first debuting this September and the second scheduled for May 2, 2022, with the theme “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”

The “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibit will open at the museum on Sept. 18. The exhibit celebrates the Costume Institute’s 75th anniversary.

