×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

A Renewed Couture Jewelry Show Returns to In-person Format, Reuniting in Las Vegas

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson’s Activewear Brand Fabletics Adds Loungewear to the Assortment

Sustainability

Will the Circular Economy Spur the Return of Physical Shopping?

Who Is Invited to the 2021 Met Gala?

From its usual suspects to new faces in internet personalities, the coveted event has reportedly expanded its guest list this year.

Lady Gaga attends The Metropolitan Museum
Lady Gaga attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala on May 6, 2019 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

With the much-anticipated Met Gala approaching in September, many are curious about the event’s exclusive guest list.

Usually held annually on the first Monday in May, the event is a fundraising benefit for the Museum of Metropolitan Art in New York City. This year’s Met Gala will take place on Sept. 13 in an apparently smaller setting, after it was ultimately canceled last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The theme for this year is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which will delve into the modern vocabulary of American fashion. Vogue has tapped Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka to co-chair this year’s event.

Though it has not been confirmed who is attending, an Instagram fan account dedicated to the charity event, called @_metgala2021, released a mock seating chart of its rumored guests on Monday.

Related Galleries

Familiar faces such as Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian will allegedly attend, and the guest list has apparently expanded to include internet personalities, influencers and even athletes. Included among them is reportedly YouTuber Emma Chamberlain, TikTok star Addison Rae and Olympic track athlete Allyson Felix.

The seating chart, which is speculative, went viral within hours, with fans claiming Rae shouldn’t sit with the likes of Lady Gaga, Donatella Versace, Naomi Campbell and Beyoncé. Another chart showed controversial YouTube star James Charles, who attended the event in 2019, and popular TikTok personality Charli D’Amelio sitting with stars like Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift and Cara Delevingne.

However, the fan page itself said it is “not affiliated with the Met Museum” on its Instagram bio and placed a disclaimer on the viral post. “Nothing is confirmed here, so don’t believe everything you see,” the caption said.

The Met Gala’s guest list has always been closely guarded and most will not know its attendees up until the actual event.

The benefit event coincides with New York Fashion Week, which will run from Sept. 8 to 12. The Costume Institute’s exhibition will be a two-part examination of American fashion, with the first debuting this September and the second scheduled for May 2, 2022, with the theme “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”

The “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibit will open at the museum on Sept. 18. The exhibit celebrates the Costume Institute’s 75th anniversary.

READ MORE HERE:

The Met Gala Will Be Serving a Plant-based Menu This Year

55 Unforgettable Met Gala Red Carpet Looks

Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka to Cochair Met Gala

Met Gala 2021: Who Is Invited,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Met Gala 2021: Who Is Invited,

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Met Gala 2021: Who Is Invited,

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Met Gala 2021: Who Is Invited,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Met Gala 2021: Who Is Invited,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Met Gala 2021: Who Is Invited,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Met Gala 2021: Who Is Invited,

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Met Gala 2021: Who Is Invited,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Met Gala 2021: Who Is Invited,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Met Gala 2021: Who Is Invited,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Met Gala 2021: Who Is Invited,

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Met Gala 2021: Who Is Invited,

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Met Gala 2021: Who Is Invited,

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Met Gala 2021: Who Is Invited,

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Met Gala 2021: Who Is Invited,

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Met Gala 2021: Who Is Invited,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Met Gala 2021: Who Is Invited,

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Met Gala 2021: Who Is Invited,

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Met Gala 2021: Who Is Invited,

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Met Gala 2021: Who Is Invited,

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Met Gala 2021: Who Is Invited,

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Met Gala 2021: Who Is Invited,

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Met Gala 2021: Who Is Invited,

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Met Gala 2021: Who Is Invited,

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Met Gala 2021: Who Is Invited,

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Met Gala 2021: Who Is Invited,

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Met Gala 2021: Who Is Invited,

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Met Gala 2021: Who Is Invited,

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Met Gala 2021: Who Is Invited,

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Met Gala 2021: Who Is Invited,

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Met Gala 2021: Who Is Invited,

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Met Gala 2021: Who Is Invited,

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Met Gala 2021: Who Is Invited,

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Met Gala 2021: Who Is Invited,

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Met Gala 2021: Who Is Invited,

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Met Gala 2021: Who Is Invited,

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Met Gala 2021: Who Is Invited,

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad