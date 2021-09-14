×
A Closer Look at the Lavish Jewelry on the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

Billie Eilish, Rihanna, Timothée Chalamet, Cynthia Erivo and others complemented their red carpet looks with an array of diamonds and jewels.

Met Gala 2021 Best Jewelry on
Cynthia Erivo at the 2021 Met Gala Invision

Many celebrities added an extra dose of glamour to their 2021 Met Gala red carpet looks with lavish jewelry pieces from the likes of Cartier, Bulgari and Roberto Coin.

Stars like Billie Eilish and Rihanna didn’t hold back with their fine jewelry, with Eilish sporting 30 diamond and 18-karat white gold Cartier pieces and Rihanna wearing more than 267 Bulgari diamonds.

Others used their jewelry as a way to further their looks’ references, such as Yara Shahidi, whose custom, embroidered Dior dress took inspiration from Josephine Baker. “Euphoria” actress Barbie Ferreira also furthered the Roaring ‘20s inspiration of her custom Jonathan Simkhai pearl dress with a custom pearl headpiece created by emerging brand, Mudd Pearl.

Here, WWD looks at some of the most lavish jewelry seen on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet. Read on for more.

Related Galleries

Billie Eilish  

Met Gala 2021 Best Jewelry on the Red Carpet
Billie Eilish at the 2021 Met Gala John Palmer/MediaPunch/IPx

Met Gala co-chair Billie Eilish left her mark on the red carpet in a surprising old Hollywood glamour-esque custom gown by Oscar de la Renta. She furthered the nostalgic vibe of her look with help from Cartier, who supplied her with 30 diamond and 18-karat white gold pieces.

The singer wore Cartier High Jewelry platinum diamond earrings, three Reflection de Cartier High Jewelry 18-karat white gold bracelets, the Cartier Essential Lines bracelet, and 25 diamond rings and wedding bands. Eilish wore the most Cartier pieces by any celebrity in any red carpet setting.

Cynthia Erivo

Met Gala 2021 Best Jewelry on the Red Carpet
Cynthia Erivo at the 2021 Met Gala Getty Images

Fresh off her red carpet winning streak at the 2021 Venice Film Festival, Cynthia Erivo brought her signature standout style to the Met Gala in a custom Moschino look. She paired the white, two-piece set with an array of diamond jewelry from Roberto Coin’s Animalier collection.

Erivo was seen wearing the jeweler’s Dragon Collar Necklace, Dragon Diamond Ring and Dragon Diamond Cuff. Altogether, Erivo’s jewelry was valued at $287,000.

Timothée Chalamet

Met Gala 2021 Best Jewelry on the Red Carpet
Timothée Chalamet at the 2021 Met Gala Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Co-chair Timothée Chalamet also brought his signature style to the Met Gala for his debut appearance, wearing a custom white suit created by his go-to designer, Haider Ackermann.

Chalamet complemented the look with Cartier fine jewelry, including the Vintage Cartier New York Cliquet pin and star brooch that were attached to his trousers. He also wore the Cartier Maillon Panthère ring and a Cartier Love ring in 18-karat white gold.

Rihanna

Met Gala 2021 Best Jewelry on the Red Carpet
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the 2021 Met Gala Invision

Never one to shy away from a standout fashion moment, Rihanna made her highly anticipated return to the Met Gala red carpet dressed in an oversize Balenciaga couture look paired with more than 267 carats of Bulgari diamonds.

The music and fashion icon sported two Bulgari necklaces: a High Jewelry necklace with nine pear-cut diamonds, 107 round brilliant-cut diamonds and pavé-set diamonds; and a Heritage necklace in platinum that featured a mix of round, brilliant, baguette and tapered diamonds. She also wore two Bulgari heritage bracelets and pear-cut diamond earrings.

Rihanna also wore a five-carat diamond ring from Nigerian jewelry designer Thelma West.

Amanda Gorman

Met Gala 2021 Best Jewelry on the Red Carpet
Amanda Gorman at the 2021 Met Gala Invision

Fellow Met Gala co-chair Amanda Gorman referenced the Statue of Liberty for her red carpet look, wearing a custom Vera Wang cobalt blue minidress embellished with crystals. Gorman took the inspiration a step further with her accessories, namely her Jennifer Behr laurel crown headpiece that was designed with hundreds of hand-set Swarovski crystals.

Jennifer Lopez

Met Gala 2021 Best Jewelry on the Red Carpet
Jennifer Lopez at the 2021 Met Gala Lexie Moreland for WWD

Jennifer Lopez referenced a western cowboy style for her Met Gala look, wearing a custom brown form-fitting dress, faux fur shearling cape and cowboy hat by Ralph Lauren.

Lopez further accessorized the look with a vintage Navajo stamped silver cuff and ring from the Ralph Lauren archives, as well as a matching silver necklace.

Yara Shahidi

Met Gala 2021 Best Jewelry on the Red Carpet
Yara Shahidi at the 2021 Met Gala Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Yara Shahidi was one of many celebrities that paid homage to American fashion icons with her Met Gala look. Shahidi wore a custom embroidered Dior look that was inspired by Josephine Baker, the legendary American French entertainer.

Shahidi paired the custom look with Cartier fine jewelry, including the Cartier Sixiéme High Jewelry Transitional necklace that features white and yellow diamonds and Cartier High Jewelry diamond earrings.

Barbie Ferreira

Met Gala 2021 Best Jewelry on the Red Carpet
Barbie Ferreira at the 2021 Met Gala Lexie Moreland/WWD

“Euphoria” actress Barbie Ferreira channeled the Roaring ‘20s at the Met Gala with a custom pearl dress by Jonathan Simkhai. She completed the look with a subtle pearl headpiece created by jewelry brand Mudd Pearl.

The headpiece includes a droplet of three pearls that was placed on Ferreira’s part and a strand of pearl crosses set in sterling silver draped from the back of her head.

READ MORE HERE:

The Best Beauty Looks at the 2021 Met Gala

A Look Inside the Mark Hotel Before the Met Gala 

Celebrities Served Red Hot Looks at the 2021 Met Gala

ad