A Look at Natalia Bryant’s Sustainable Met Gala Dress

Natalia Bryant is pushing forward with her career in fashion with her debut appearance at the 2021 Met Gala.

The 18-year-old wore a floral sequined gown created by emerging fashion designer Conner Ives. The look, which was the finale dress part of Ives’ debut fall 2021 American Dream collection, is sustainably made from recycled PET plastic.

Ives, who attended the Met Gala alongside Bryant, shared more about her look on his Instagram, writing: “This dress was originally a centerpiece in the costume exhibit. Due to some changes in the exhibition layout; this dress was later replaced with look 1 from the same collection. It created this serendipitous opportunity for a red carpet moment I have been dreaming of since I first started sketching this shape. This is the conclusion of a wild two years perfecting this body of work. The perfect conclusion to a wild 24 months. Thank you to everyone for the immense support my heart is so so full.”

Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour also played a hand in Bryant’s look, choosing Ives’ finale dress for her Met Gala debut, according to Bryant’s mother Vanessa Bryant. The dress will also be featured in the Met Museum’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition.

The youthful look was styled by trademarked image architect Law Roach, who also styled Addison Rae, Hunter Schafer, Chance the Rapper, Kirsten Corley Bennett and Miles Chamley-Watson for the Met Gala.

In February, Bryant signed with IMG Models, which will work with her on building her profile through editorial and brand endorsements in the fashion and beauty worlds. Bryant recently covered the September issue of Teen Vogue. She is the daughter of Vanessa Bryant and the late basketball star, Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash with her sister Gianna and seven other passengers in 2020.

READ MORE HERE:

A Closer Look at the Lavish Jewelry on the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

The Best Beauty Looks at the 2021 Met Gala

Balenciaga Reigned at the 2021 Met Gala