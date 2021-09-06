Everything to Know About the 2021 Met Gala

The 2021 Met Gala is almost here.

After last year’s edition went virtual and this year’s was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic, the Met Gala is going forward this month in a smaller setting.

Despite the intimate setting, the Met Gala is still expected to be a star-studded event. A confirmed guest list has not been revealed, but many of today’s biggest celebrities are expected to attend, such as Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka, who serve as this year’s co-chairs.

Here, WWD breaks down everything you need to know about the 2021 Met Gala. Read on for more.

When and where is the 2021 Met Gala?

This year’s Met Gala will take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13 in a smaller setting. The annual event, usually held on the first Monday in May, was postponed to September due to the pandemic.

The 2021 Met Gala takes place right after the upcoming New York Fashion Week, which runs from Sept. 8 to Sept. 12.

What is this year’s theme?

The 2021 Met Gala theme and subsequent museum exhibition focuses on the theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

Who are the 2021 Met Gala co-chairs?

Timothée Chalamet, Amanda Gorman, Billie Eilish and Naomi Osaka will co-chair the 2021 Met Gala. AP

Vogue has tapped Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka as co-chairs for this year’s Met Gala.

Which celebrities are attending?

Other than the celebrity co-chairs, no other stars have confirmed their attendance at the Met Gala. The Met Gala’s guest list has always been closely guarded, with attendees generally kept secret until the event itself.

However, several gossip sites and social media accounts have reported the Met Gala’s possible guest list, including Instagram account @_metgala2021, which released photos of mock seating charts for the event. The photos included celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian West, Lady Gaga and many other famous figures.

Although the seating chart is speculative, it went viral with many social media users disgruntled with some of the placements, such as TikTok influencer Addison Rae being seated with Lady Gaga, Donatella Versace, Naomi Campbell and Beyoncé.

The account is a fan page and has in its bio that it is “not affiliated with the Met Museum.” The post’s caption writes, “Nothing is confirmed here, so don’t believe everything you see.”

What designers will celebrities wear at the 2021 Met Gala?

As the event’s theme focuses on American fashion, it is expected that celebrities will choose from American fashion designers for the Met Gala.

What will the museum exhibition look like?

The Costume Institute’s exhibition will be a two-part examination of American fashion, with the first debuting in mid-September to coincide with the Met Gala and the other being presented in May 2022.

The exhibit is said to address issues of social justice, identity and diversity through its curation that’s meant to “illustrate the shifting tides of American fashion,” according to the Met’s director Max Hollein.

Sponsored by Instagram, the exhibit will present pieces like a voluminous pink taffeta dress from Christopher John Rogers, a white poplin dress from Prabal Gurung’s 10th-anniversary collection with a sash that reads “Who Gets to Be American” and an upcycled white silk organza piece from Conner Ives’ “American Dream” collection, among others.

The “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibit also marks the Costume Institute’s 75th anniversary.

