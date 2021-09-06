×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

A Night in Venice, Courtesy of Alberta Ferretti

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Kicks Off Collaboration With Paris Saint-Germain Soccer Team

Accessories

Bulgari Makes a Move on the India Market

Everything to Know About the 2021 Met Gala

After a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic, the Met Gala is finally making its return.

Lady Gaga in Brandon Maxwell.
Lady Gaga in Brandon Maxwell at the 2019 Met Gala. Lexie Moreland/WWD

The 2021 Met Gala is almost here.

After last year’s edition went virtual and this year’s was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic, the Met Gala is going forward this month in a smaller setting.

Despite the intimate setting, the Met Gala is still expected to be a star-studded event. A confirmed guest list has not been revealed, but many of today’s biggest celebrities are expected to attend, such as Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka, who serve as this year’s co-chairs.

Here, WWD breaks down everything you need to know about the 2021 Met Gala. Read on for more.

When and where is the 2021 Met Gala?

This year’s Met Gala will take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13 in a smaller setting. The annual event, usually held on the first Monday in May, was postponed to September due to the pandemic.

Related Galleries

The 2021 Met Gala takes place right after the upcoming New York Fashion Week, which runs from Sept. 8 to Sept. 12.

What is this year’s theme?  

The 2021 Met Gala theme and subsequent museum exhibition focuses on the theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

Who are the 2021 Met Gala co-chairs?

Met Gala 2021: Timothée Chalamet, Amanda Gorman, Billie Eilish and Naomi Osaka to Co-Chair
Timothée Chalamet, Amanda Gorman, Billie Eilish and Naomi Osaka will co-chair the 2021 Met Gala. AP

Vogue has tapped Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka as co-chairs for this year’s Met Gala.

Which celebrities are attending?

Other than the celebrity co-chairs, no other stars have confirmed their attendance at the Met Gala. The Met Gala’s guest list has always been closely guarded, with attendees generally kept secret until the event itself.

However, several gossip sites and social media accounts have reported the Met Gala’s possible guest list, including Instagram account @_metgala2021, which released photos of mock seating charts for the event. The photos included celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian West, Lady Gaga and many other famous figures.

Although the seating chart is speculative, it went viral with many social media users disgruntled with some of the placements, such as TikTok influencer Addison Rae being seated with Lady Gaga, Donatella Versace, Naomi Campbell and Beyoncé.

The account is a fan page and has in its bio that it is “not affiliated with the Met Museum.” The post’s caption writes, “Nothing is confirmed here, so don’t believe everything you see.”

What designers will celebrities wear at the 2021 Met Gala?  

As the event’s theme focuses on American fashion, it is expected that celebrities will choose from American fashion designers for the Met Gala.

What will the museum exhibition look like?

The Costume Institute’s exhibition will be a two-part examination of American fashion, with the first debuting in mid-September to coincide with the Met Gala and the other being presented in May 2022.

The exhibit is said to address issues of social justice, identity and diversity through its curation that’s meant to “illustrate the shifting tides of American fashion,” according to the Met’s director Max Hollein.

Sponsored by Instagram, the exhibit will present pieces like a voluminous pink taffeta dress from Christopher John Rogers, a white poplin dress from Prabal Gurung’s 10th-anniversary collection with a sash that reads “Who Gets to Be American” and an upcycled white silk organza piece from Conner Ives’ “American Dream” collection, among others.

The “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibit also marks the Costume Institute’s 75th anniversary.

READ MORE HERE: 

55 Unforgettable Met Gala Red Carpet Looks 

The Met Gala Will Be Serving a Plant-based Menu This Year 

44 Met Gala Red Carpet Looks You Forgot Happened 

2021 Met Gala: Who's Invited, Date,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

2021 Met Gala: Who's Invited, Date,

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

2021 Met Gala: Who's Invited, Date,

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

2021 Met Gala: Who's Invited, Date,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

2021 Met Gala: Who's Invited, Date,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

2021 Met Gala: Who's Invited, Date,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

2021 Met Gala: Who's Invited, Date,

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

2021 Met Gala: Who's Invited, Date,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

2021 Met Gala: Who's Invited, Date,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

2021 Met Gala: Who's Invited, Date,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

2021 Met Gala: Who's Invited, Date,

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

2021 Met Gala: Who's Invited, Date,

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

2021 Met Gala: Who's Invited, Date,

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

2021 Met Gala: Who's Invited, Date,

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

2021 Met Gala: Who's Invited, Date,

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

2021 Met Gala: Who's Invited, Date,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

2021 Met Gala: Who's Invited, Date,

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

2021 Met Gala: Who's Invited, Date,

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

2021 Met Gala: Who's Invited, Date,

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

2021 Met Gala: Who's Invited, Date,

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
2021 Met Gala: Who's Invited, Date,

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

2021 Met Gala: Who's Invited, Date,

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

2021 Met Gala: Who's Invited, Date,

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

2021 Met Gala: Who's Invited, Date,

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

2021 Met Gala: Who's Invited, Date,

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

2021 Met Gala: Who's Invited, Date,

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

2021 Met Gala: Who's Invited, Date,

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

2021 Met Gala: Who's Invited, Date,

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

2021 Met Gala: Who's Invited, Date,

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

2021 Met Gala: Who's Invited, Date,

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

2021 Met Gala: Who's Invited, Date,

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

2021 Met Gala: Who's Invited, Date,

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

2021 Met Gala: Who's Invited, Date,

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

2021 Met Gala: Who's Invited, Date,

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

2021 Met Gala: Who's Invited, Date,

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

2021 Met Gala: Who's Invited, Date,

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

2021 Met Gala: Who's Invited, Date,

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad