The 2021 awards season may have ended last month, but celebrities are still bringing their fashion A-game on the red carpet.

Celebrities like Yara Shahidi, Elizabeth Olsen, Addison Rae, Jurnee Smollett, Leslie Jones and others came together Sunday night at the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards wearing high-fashion looks straight from the runways of Versace, Fendi, Alexandre Vauthier, Valentino and more.

TikTok influencer Addison Rae, who is making her acting debut in Netflix’s “He’s All That” film later this year, wore one of the most standout looks on the red carpet. Rae wore a sleek blazer jacket and low-rise black skirt from Christopher Esber’s fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection paired with a matching thin bandeau top and a chain link belt.

Actress Yara Shahidi attended the awards show wearing a yellow printed tracksuit from her recently debuted collaboration with Adidas, which she paired with vintage Cartier jewelry.

The cast of Netflix’s hit show “Outer Banks” also came together at Sunday’s awards show in several matching looks. The show’s leads Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, who won the award for best kiss, walked the red carpet wearing matching red monochrome looks, with Stokes wearing pieces from Fendi’s fall 2021 rtw collection and Cline wearing a Versace red mini dress. Their costar Madison Bailey also looked to Versace for her red carpet look, wearing a ruffled, multicolored dress from the design house’s spring 2021 rtw collection.

