All the Red Carpet Looks at the 2021 MTV VMAs

The MTV Video Music Awards are known for their eccentric red carpet, with celebrities regularly bringing out eye-catching and high-fashion looks that have stuck in the cultural lexicon. The 2021 MTV VMAs were no different, as many celebrities looked to campy outfits, vintage gowns or custom pieces for their red carpet looks.

Olivia Rodrigo, who won three awards, stuck to her vintage, sustainable style by wearing a pink tulle dress from Versace’s spring 2001 couture collection for the awards show. According to Versace, the dress was “inspired by the tailored silhouettes of the 1940s and features intricate draping across the body and visible boning.”

Influencer Bretman Rock paid homage to the late singer Aaliyah with his red carpet look, wearing the same yellow zebra print Roberto Cavalli dress that she wore to the MTV VMAs in 2000. Singer Madison Beer also went the vintage route, wearing a pink satin Dolce & Gabbana dress from the spring 2003 collection.

Doja Cat at the 2021 MTV VMAs AP

Doja Cat, who hosted the show and won two awards, wore an array of campy outfits during the ceremony. Her looks included a draped, bustier-style Vivienne Westwood dress on the red carpet, a sculptural, multicolored hooded dress from Thom Browne’s spring 2018 collection and another bustier-style dress with a chair designed as a hat from Vivienne Westwood’s spring 2018 ready-to-wear collection.

Several stars looked to custom designs for the 2021 MTV VMAs, including Megan Fox, who wore a sheer, form-fitting Mugler dress, and Lil Nas X, who wore an asymmetrical lilac Versace suit.

Click through the above gallery to see more red carpet looks from the 2021 MTV VMAs.

