The 2021 Oscars are being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Academy revealed today that the 93rd Academy Awards will now take place on April 25, 2021, two months after its initial date of Feb. 28. The postponement has subsequently extended the eligibility period for Oscars consideration, which now runs from Jan. 1, 2020 to Feb. 28, 2021.

The postponement doesn’t come as a surprise as virtually all movie studios have had to halt production and delay premieres for films slated for this spring and summer. According to the L.A. Times, the Academy’s board of governors also made the decision based on the risk of a second wave of the virus this fall and winter and the health concern of hosting such a large-scale event.

It's true! Next year's #Oscars will happen on April 25, 2021. Here's what else you need to know: – The eligibility period for the Oscars will be extended to February 28, 2021

– Nominations will be announced on March 15, 2021

– @AcademyMuseum will open on April 30, 2021 pic.twitter.com/cTsqOfsf8k — The Academy (@TheAcademy) June 15, 2020

“For over a century, movies have played an important role in comforting, inspiring and entertaining us during the darkest of times. They certainly have this year,” said Academy president David Rubin and Academy chief executive officer Dawn Hudson in a joint statement. “Our hope, in extending the eligibility period and our awards date, is to provide the flexibility filmmakers need to finish and release their films without being penalized for something beyond anyone’s control.”

The Academy is also delaying the opening of its Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, pushing the date from Dec. 14, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Nominations for the 2021 Oscars are now scheduled to be revealed on March 15.

The 2021 Oscars are the latest major event to be impacted by COVID-19. Several other events this year — including the 2020 Summer Olympics, The Met Gala, the Tony Awards and Coachella, among others — have been canceled or postponed due to the pandemic.

