The in-person red carpet made its return at the 2021 Oscars Sunday night, and many celebrity attendees didn’t shy away from a standout red carpet look.

While many celebrities went the custom route for their awards show look, others looked to the couture and ready-to-wear collections of Valentino, Chanel, Dior and Oscar de la Renta, among others, to make an impact and give spectators the glamour that’s been lacking during the pandemic.

Valentino’s spring 2021 couture collection has been a favorite of many during awards season, with the likes of Leslie Odom Jr., Dan Levy, Cynthia Erivo and Zendaya wearing standout looks from the collection for the past few awards shows. For the Oscars, best actress nominee Carey Mulligan also looked to the couture collection, wearing a gold sequined bandeau top and a matching voluminous skirt that played into the night’s gold theme.

Best director winner Chloé Zhao, who made history as the first woman of color to win the award, played up her laid-back style at the Oscars in a beige-colored, knitted Hermès dress from the design house’s fall 2021 rtw collection. Zhao styled the look in a casual way, pairing the dress with white sneakers and her signature braided pigtails.

