The 2021 Oscars brought the return of the in-person red carpet, and with it celebrities came out with an array of standout high-fashion looks.

Nominees and celebrities like Andra Day, Zendaya, Regina King, Carey Mulligan, Leslie Odom Jr., Daniel Kaluuya and many others attended the award ceremony wearing custom, couture or ready-to-wear pieces from the spring 2021 runway.

Day, who is nominated for best actress for her titular role in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” wore a custom gold metallic Vera Wang dress that resembled the Oscar statue. Day’s look played into the night’s gold theme, which was also seen on Mulligan in a Valentino spring 2021 couture gold sequined top and skirt and on Odom Jr. in a tonal gold Brioni suit.

Zendaya also went the custom route for the 2021 Oscars, wearing a neon yellow, cutout dress designed by Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Picciolo. Best actress nominee Vanessa Kirby also wore a custom-made dress for the awards ceremony: a pale pink, cutout Gucci dress with a dramatic train.

Male nominees continued the awards season trend of standout men’s red carpet looks at the 2021 Oscars. The red carpet saw the likes of LaKeith Stanfield in a retro-inspired custom Saint Laurent look, Colman Domingo in a hot pink Versace suit and Kaluuya in a double-breasted Bottega Veneta resort 2021 suit.

