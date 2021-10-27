×
WWD Honors: Miuccia Prada, John B. Fairchild Honor for Lifetime Achievement

Giorgio Armani on Dubai, Post-pandemic Realities and Being a Voice in the Desert

WWD Honors: Women’s Designer of the Year Rick Owens

The Full List of Nominations for the 2021 People’s Choice Awards

The voters' choice awards show celebrates achievements across film, television, music and more.

2021 People's Choice Awards Nominations List
Scarlett Johansson, Adele and Megan Thee Stallion have received nominations for the 2021 People's Choice Awards AP

E! has revealed its nominations for the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, which celebrates achievements across film, television, music and more.

Marvel’s “Black Widow” is leading in the film categories with six nominations, including Movie of 2021, Action Movie of 2021 and acting nominations for lead actresses Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh.

In the TV category, many recently debuted shows are nominated, including Netflix’s hit South Korean thriller “Squid Game,” Marvel’s “WandaVision,” Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” and more.

For music, nominations went to Adele, who recently made her comeback with her hit single “Easy On Me,” as well as Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo and BTS.

The 2021 People’s Choice Awards will air on Dec. 7 on at 9 p.m. on NBC and E!.

Read on to see the full list of nominations for the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.

THE MOVIE OF 2021

“Black Widow”
“Coming 2 America”
“F9: The Fast Saga”
“Dune”
“No Time to Die”
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
“The Tomorrow War”
“Venom: Let There Be Carnage”

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2021

“Coming 2 America”
“Free Guy”
“He’s All That”
“Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”
“Jungle Cruise”
“Space Jam: A New Legacy”
“Thunder Force”
“Vacation Friends”

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2021

“Black Widow”
“F9: The Fast Saga”
“Godzilla vs. Kong”
“No Time to Die”
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
“The Suicide Squad”
“The Tomorrow War”
“Venom: Let There Be Carnage”

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2021

“A Quiet Place Part II”
“Cruella”
“Dune”
“Fatherhood”
“Halloween Kills”
“In the Heights”
“Old”
“Respect”

THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2021

“Cinderella”
“Luca”
“Raya and the Last Dragon”
“The Boss Baby: Family Business”
“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”
“Tom and Jerry”
“Vivo”
“Yes Day”

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Chris Pratt — “The Tomorrow War”
Daniel Craig — “No Time to Die”
Dwayne Johnson — “Jungle Cruise”
Eddie Murphy — “Coming 2 America”
John Cena — “F9: The Fast Saga”
Ryan Reynolds — “Free Guy”
Simu Liu — “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
Vin Diesel — “F9: The Fast Saga”

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Awkwafina — “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
Charlize Theron — “F9: The Fast Saga”
Florence Pugh — “Black Widow”
Jennifer Hudson — “Respect”
Leslie Jones — “Coming 2 America”
Margot Robbie — “The Suicide Squad”
Salma Hayek — “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”
Scarlett Johansson — “Black Widow”

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Anthony Ramos — “In the Heights”
Emily Blunt — “A Quiet Place Part II”
Emma Stone — “Cruella”
Jamie Lee Curtis — “Halloween Kills”
Jason Momoa — “Dune”
Jennifer Hudson — “Respect”
Kevin Hart — “Fatherhood”
Timothée Chalamet — “Dune”

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Dwayne Johnson — “Jungle Cruise”
Eddie Murphy — “Coming 2 America”
Emily Blunt — “Jungle Cruise”
Leslie Jones — “Coming 2 America”
Melissa McCarthy — “Thunder Force”
Octavia Spencer — “Thunder Force”
Ryan Reynolds — “Free Guy”
Salma Hayek — “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Charlize Theron — “F9: The Fast Saga”
Chris Pratt — “The Tomorrow War”
Daniel Craig — “No Time to Die”
Florence Pugh — “Black Widow”
John Cena — “F9: The Fast Saga”
Scarlett Johansson — “Black Widow”
Simu Liu — “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
Vin Diesel — “F9: The Fast Saga”

THE SHOW OF 2021

“Cobra Kai”
“Grey’s Anatomy”
“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”
“Loki”
“Saturday Night Live”
“The Bachelor”
“This Is Us”
“WandaVision”

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2021

“Outer Banks”
“9-1-1”
“Cobra Kai”
“Grey’s Anatomy”
“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”
“The Equalizer”
“The Walking Dead”
“This Is Us”

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2021

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”
“Grown-ish”
“Never Have I Ever”
“Only Murders in the Building”
“Saturday Night Live”
“Ted Lasso”
“The Upshaws”
“Young Rock”

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2021

“90 Day Fiancé”
“Bachelor in Paradise”
“Below Deck”
“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”
“Keeping Up With the Kardashians”
“Love & Hip Hop Atlanta”
“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2021

“America’s Got Talent”
“American Idol”
“Dancing With The Stars”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
“The Bachelor”
“The Bachelorette”
“The Masked Singer”
“The Voice”

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2021

Anthony Mackie — “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”
Chase Stokes — “Outer Banks”
Dwayne Johnson — “Young Rock”
Jason Sudeikis — “Ted Lasso”
Kenan Thompson — “Saturday Night Live”
Norman Reedus — “The Walking Dead”
Sterling K. Brown — “This Is Us”
Tom Hiddleston — “Loki”

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2021

Angela Bassett — “9-1-1”
Elizabeth Olsen — “WandaVision”
Ellen Pompeo — “Grey’s Anatomy”
Kathryn Hahn — “WandaVision”
Mandy Moore — “This Is Us”
Mariska Hargitay — “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”
Queen Latifah — “The Equalizer”
Yara Shahidi — “Grown-ish”

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2021

Norman Reedus — “The Walking Dead”
Angela Bassett — “9-1-1”
Chase Stokes — “Outer Banks”
Ellen Pompeo — “Grey’s Anatomy”
Mandy Moore — “This Is Us”
Mariska Hargitay — “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”
Queen Latifah — “The Equalizer”
Sterling K. Brown — “This Is Us”

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2021

Andy Samberg — “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”
Dwayne Johnson — “Young Rock”
Jason Sudeikis — “Ted Lasso”
Kenan Thompson — “Saturday Night Live”
Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building”
Steve Martin — “Only Murders in the Building”
Wanda Sykes — “The Upshaws”
Yara Shahidi — “Grown-ish”

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021

“Good Morning America”
“Live with Kelly and Ryan”
“Red Table Talk”
“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”
“The Kelly Clarkson Show”
“The View”
“The Wendy Williams Show”
“Today”

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live”
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
“Late Night With Seth Meyers”
“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”
“The Late Late Show With James Corden”
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”
“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2021

Cody Rigsby — “Dancing With the Stars”
Gottmik — “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
JoJo — “The Masked Singer”
JoJo Siwa — “Dancing With the Stars”
Katie Thurston — “The Bachelorette”
Matt James — “The Bachelor”
Symone — “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
Wiz Khalifa — “The Masked Singer”

THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2021

Erica Mena — “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta”
Joe Amabile — “Bachelor in Paradise”
Kandi Burruss — “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”
Khloé Kardashian — “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”
Kim Kardashian West — “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”
Lisa Rinna — “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino — “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi — “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2021

“Cobra Kai”
“Loki”
“Mare of Easttown”
“Outer Banks”
“Sex/Life”
“Squid Game”
“Ted Lasso”
“The White Lotus”

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2021

“Loki”
“Lucifer”
“La Brea”
“Shadow and Bone”
“Superman and Lois”
“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”
“The Flash”
“WandaVision”

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2021

Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
Luke Combs
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2021

Adele
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Halsey
Megan Thee Stallion
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie

THE GROUP OF 2021

BTS
Coldplay
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Migos
Twenty One Pilots

THE SONG OF 2021

“Butter” — BTS
“Bad Habits” — Ed Sheeran
“Easy on Me” — Adele
“Good 4 U” — Olivia Rodrigo
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — Lil Nas X
“Peaches” — Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“Stay” — The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
“Up” — Cardi B

THE ALBUM OF 2021

“Certified Lover Boy” — Drake
“Culture III” — Migos
“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish
“Justice” — Justin Bieber
“Montero” — Lil Nas X
“Planet Her” — Doja Cat
“Sour” — Olivia Rodrigo
“Star-crossed” — Kacey Musgraves

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2021

Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay
Kacey Musgraves
Kane Brown
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2021

Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
Becky G
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
KAROL G
Maluma
Natti Natasha

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2021

24kGoldn
Bella Poarch
Giveon
Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
Tate McRae
The Kid Laroi
Tomorrow X Together

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2021

“Butter” — BTS
“Easy on Me” — Adele
“Good 4 U” — Olivia Rodrigo
“Location” — Karol G, Anuel AA, J Balvin
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — Lil Nas X
“My Universe” — Coldplay X BTS
“Peaches” — Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“Stay” — The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2021

“Best Friend” — Saweetie feat. Doja Cat
“Industry Baby” — Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
“Kiss Me More” — Doja Cat feat. SZA
“Leave the Door Open” — Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)
“Peaches” — Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“Stay” — The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
“Way 2 Sexy” — Drake feat. Future & Young Thug
“You Right” — Doja Cat, The Weeknd

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2021

Addison Rae
Britney Spears
Charli D’Amelio
Dwayne Johnson
Justin Bieber
Kim Kardashian West
Kylie Jenner
Lil Nas X

THE POP SPECIAL OF 2021

“Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry”
“Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil”
“Friends: The Reunion”
“Justin Bieber: Our World”
“Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg”
“Oprah with Meghan and Harry”
“Pink: All I Know So Far”
“Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3”

THE COMEDY ACT OF 2021

“Back to Abnormal Tour” — Trevor Noah
“Bo Burnham: Inside” — Bo Burnham
“From Scratch Tour” — John Mulaney
“Sorry, Harriet Tubman” — Phoebe Robisnon
“The King’s Jester Tour” — Hasan Minhaj
“The Milk & Money Tour” — Ali Wong
“Vaccinated and Horny Tour” — Chelsea Handler
“You Know What It Is” — Marlon Wayans

THE GAME CHANGER OF 2021

Alex Morgan
Bubba Wallace
Carl Nassib
Naomi Osaka
Patrick Mahomes
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Sunisa Lee

THE POP PODCAST OF 2021

“Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain”
“Armchair Expert”
“Call Her Daddy”
“Chicks in the Office”
“Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend”
“Couple Things With Shawn and Andrew”
“SmartLess”
“Why Won’t You Date Me? With Nicole Byer”

A Closer Look at Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Dune’ Press Tour Fashion 

Angelina Jolie and Children Make Rare Appearance at ‘Eternals’ Premiere 

The Standout Looks From the 2021 Rome Film Festival 

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

