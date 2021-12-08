All the Looks You Need to See From the 2021 People’s Choice Awards

The 2021 People’s Choice Awards took place Tuesday night in Santa Monica, Calif., celebrating the year’s biggest movies, TV shows, music and pop culture icons.

The fan-chosen awards show brought together a wide range of celebrities and influencers who showed off their high-fashion looks on the red carpet. Vintage pieces were a go-to for several influencers in attendance, including influencer-turned-actress Addison Rae, who wore an archival Betsey Johnson floral dress in a dusty rose hue from the designer’s spring 2013 collection. She paired the look with a multilayered choker from Dior.

Fellow influencer Charli D’Amelio also took the vintage route for her People’s Choice Awards look, opting for a bright red, formfitting dress from Dolce & Gabbana’s archives.

While she didn’t walk the red carpet, Kim Kardashian West brought her signature style to the 2021 People’s Choice Awards to accept the Fashion Icon Award. The reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur turned to her go-to designer brand of late, Balenciaga, wearing a black lace bodysuit and oversize sunglasses from the design house’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection.

Presenting the award to Kardashian West was actress Tracee Ellis Ross, who was last year’s recipient of the Fashion Icon Award. Ross also looked to Balenciaga for the awards show, wearing a loose fitting black jumpsuit from the design house’s resort 2022 collection.

Other standout looks were seen on the likes of actress Lili Reinhart, who wore an oversize blazer jacket and white lace button-down shirt from Valentino; comedian Leslie Jones, who wore a neon green Christian Siriano knee-length dress; H.E.R., who wore a bright pink suit by Carolina Herrera, and Sydney Sweeney, who wore a black and white minidress by Saint Laurent.

Click through the above gallery to see more red carpet photos from the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.

