Everything to Know About the 2021 People’s Choice Awards

The People’s Choice Awards are back.

The fan-chosen awards show hosted on Dec. 7 honors the year’s most popular movies, television shows, music, fashion and pop culture icons. The awards range from Movie of 2021, Comedy Show of 2021 and Song of 2021 to more contemporary ones such as Social Star of 2021, Beauty Influencer of 2021, and this year they’re introducing the Music Icon award.

Here, WWD breaks down the details for the 2021 E! People’s Choice Awards. Read on for more.

When are the E! People’s Choice Awards 2021?

The E! People’s Choice Awards 2021 will take place on Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. EST at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. For the first time, the awards show will be broadcast both on the E! network as well as its sister network, NBC.

Who is hosting the awards show?

Kenan Thompson, best known for his work in “Saturday Night Live” and “Kenan,” is slated to host the E! People’s Choice Awards 2021.

Who is nominated for the E! People’s Choice Awards 2021?

This year’s awards show includes 44 different categories across movies, TV shows, music, fashion and pop culture.

Nominees for Movie of 2021 are “Black Widow,” “Coming 2 America,” “F9: The Fast,” “Saga,” “Dune,” “No Time To Die,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “The Tomorrow War” and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.” TV Show of 2021 nominees went to “Cobra Kai,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Loki,” “Saturday Night Live,” “The Bachelor,” “This Is Us” and “WandaVision.”

Song of 2021 nominations went to BTS for “Butter,” Ed Sheeran for “Bad Habits,” Adele for “Easy on Me,” Olivia Rodrigo for “good 4 u,” Lil Nas X for “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon for “Peaches,” The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber for “Stay” and Cardi B for “Up.”

This year’s awards includes pop culture-themed categories, such as Social Star of 2021 with nominations going to Addison Rae, Britney Spears, Charli D’Amelio, Dwayne Johnson, Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner and Lil Nas X.

See the full list of nominees here.

Who is performing at the E! People’s Choice Awards 2021?

Christina Aguilera at the 22nd annual Latin Grammy Awards. Eric Jamison/Invision/AP

Christina Aguilera was named the first performer for this year’s awards ceremony. Blake Shelton will also reportedly be performing.

Are there any honorary awards?

Dwayne Johnson, Halle Berry and Kim Kardashian West to receive honorary awards at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. AP; WWD

The E! People’s Choice Awards are giving out several honorary awards this year, including its first Music Icon Award, which is going to none other than Aguilera.

Halle Berry will be honored with the People’s Icon Award, making her the fourth recipient of the award.

Kim Kardashian West will receive the Fashion Icon of 2021 Award. “For nearly two decades, Kim Kardashian West’s style evolution has disrupted and influenced trends on a global level and cemented herself as a force to be reckoned with within the fashion industry,” said Jen Neal, executive vice president of entertainment live events, specials and E! News at NBCUniversal.

Dwayne Johnson will also receive the People’s Champion Award, which recognizes the actor, businessman and former professional wrestler for his “uncanny ability to raise spirits and make people smile despite circumstances” and “philanthropic efforts and international social media presence.”

Johnson has been nominated a total of 15 times for the People’s Choice Awards.

How are the awards decided?

As the name suggests, fans vote for each awards category at the E! People’s Choice Awards 2021. Voting ended on Nov. 17.

Who is presenting at the E! People’s Choice Awards 2021?

Not many names have been announced as presenters for the award show so far (last year, the presenters were named the day before the event), though Becky G and Cardi B have been tapped with presenting the Music Icon Award and People’s Icon Award, respectively.

Will there be a red carpet pre-show?

E! is holding a red-carpet pre-show starting at 7 p.m. EST.

How can I watch the E! People’s Choice Awards 2021?

The E! People’s Choice Awards 2020 will be broadcast on the E! network, as well as on NBC.

The awards show can also be streamed via services like Hulu+, Paramount and YouTube TV.

