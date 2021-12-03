×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: December 3, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

‘Cheese and Speedos’ at Twist for Loewe in Miami

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Express CEO Tim Baxter Talks $13 Million Quarter and Navigating the Path Forward

Business

Will Central Group Buy Selfridges, and for How Much?

Everything to Know About the 2021 People’s Choice Awards

The awards show is honoring the year’s movies, TV shows, music, fashion and pop culture.

Kenan Thompson arrives at the 73rd
Kenan Thompson at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The People’s Choice Awards are back.

The fan-chosen awards show hosted on Dec. 7 honors the year’s most popular movies, television shows, music, fashion and pop culture icons. The awards range from Movie of 2021, Comedy Show of 2021 and Song of 2021 to more contemporary ones such as Social Star of 2021, Beauty Influencer of 2021, and this year they’re introducing the Music Icon award.

Here, WWD breaks down the details for the 2021 E! People’s Choice Awards. Read on for more.

When are the E! People’s Choice Awards 2021?

The E! People’s Choice Awards 2021 will take place on Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. EST at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. For the first time, the awards show will be broadcast both on the E! network as well as its sister network, NBC.

Who is hosting the awards show?

Kenan Thompson, best known for his work in “Saturday Night Live” and “Kenan,” is slated to host the E! People’s Choice Awards 2021.

Related Galleries

Who is nominated for the E! People’s Choice Awards 2021?

This year’s awards show includes 44 different categories across movies, TV shows, music, fashion and pop culture.

Nominees for Movie of 2021 are “Black Widow,” “Coming 2 America,” “F9: The Fast,” “Saga,” “Dune,” “No Time To Die,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “The Tomorrow War” and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.” TV Show of 2021 nominees went to “Cobra Kai,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Loki,” “Saturday Night Live,” “The Bachelor,” “This Is Us” and “WandaVision.”

Song of 2021 nominations went to BTS for “Butter,” Ed Sheeran for “Bad Habits,” Adele for “Easy on Me,” Olivia Rodrigo for “good 4 u,” Lil Nas X for “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon for “Peaches,” The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber for “Stay” and Cardi B for “Up.”

This year’s awards includes pop culture-themed categories, such as Social Star of 2021 with nominations going to Addison Rae, Britney Spears, Charli D’Amelio, Dwayne Johnson, Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner and Lil Nas X.

See the full list of nominees here. 

Who is performing at the E! People’s Choice Awards 2021?

Christina Aguilera arrives at the 22nd annual Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP)
Christina Aguilera at the 22nd annual Latin Grammy Awards. Eric Jamison/Invision/AP

Christina Aguilera was named the first performer for this year’s awards ceremony. Blake Shelton will also reportedly be performing.

Are there any honorary awards?

Dwayne Johnson, Halle Berry and Kim Kardashian West to receive honorary awards at the 2021 People's Choice Awards
Dwayne Johnson, Halle Berry and Kim Kardashian West to receive honorary awards at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. AP; WWD

The E! People’s Choice Awards are giving out several honorary awards this year, including its first Music Icon Award, which is going to none other than Aguilera.

Halle Berry will be honored with the People’s Icon Award, making her the fourth recipient of the award.

Kim Kardashian West will receive the Fashion Icon of 2021 Award. “For nearly two decades, Kim Kardashian West’s style evolution has disrupted and influenced trends on a global level and cemented herself as a force to be reckoned with within the fashion industry,” said Jen Neal, executive vice president of entertainment live events, specials and E! News at NBCUniversal.

Dwayne Johnson will also receive the People’s Champion Award, which recognizes the actor, businessman and former professional wrestler for his “uncanny ability to raise spirits and make people smile despite circumstances” and “philanthropic efforts and international social media presence.”

Johnson has been nominated a total of 15 times for the People’s Choice Awards.

How are the awards decided?

As the name suggests, fans vote for each awards category at the E! People’s Choice Awards 2021. Voting ended on Nov. 17.

Who is presenting at the E! People’s Choice Awards 2021?

Not many names have been announced as presenters for the award show so far (last year, the presenters were named the day before the event), though Becky G and Cardi B have been tapped with presenting the Music Icon Award and People’s Icon Award, respectively.

Will there be a red carpet pre-show?

E! is holding a red-carpet pre-show starting at 7 p.m. EST.

How can I watch the E! People’s Choice Awards 2021?

The E! People’s Choice Awards 2020 will be broadcast on the E! network, as well as on NBC.

The awards show can also be streamed via services like Hulu+, Paramount and YouTube TV.

READ MORE HERE:

Kim Kardashian West to Receive Fashion Icon Award at 2021 People’s Choice Awards

People’s Choice Awards 2019: See the Red Carpet Looks

Addison Rae Gets Ready for the People’s Choice Awards

2021 People’s Choice Awards: What to

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

2021 People’s Choice Awards: What to

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

2021 People’s Choice Awards: What to

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

2021 People’s Choice Awards: What to

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

2021 People’s Choice Awards: What to

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

2021 People’s Choice Awards: What to

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

2021 People’s Choice Awards: What to

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

2021 People’s Choice Awards: What to

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

2021 People’s Choice Awards: What to

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

2021 People’s Choice Awards: What to

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

2021 People’s Choice Awards: What to

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

2021 People’s Choice Awards: What to

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

2021 People’s Choice Awards: What to

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

2021 People’s Choice Awards: What to

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

2021 People’s Choice Awards: What to

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

2021 People’s Choice Awards: What to

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

2021 People’s Choice Awards: What to

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

2021 People’s Choice Awards: What to

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

2021 People’s Choice Awards: What to

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

2021 People’s Choice Awards: What to

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
2021 People’s Choice Awards: What to

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

2021 People’s Choice Awards: What to

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

2021 People’s Choice Awards: What to

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

2021 People’s Choice Awards: What to

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

2021 People’s Choice Awards: What to

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

2021 People’s Choice Awards: What to

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

2021 People’s Choice Awards: What to

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

2021 People’s Choice Awards: What to

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

2021 People’s Choice Awards: What to

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

2021 People’s Choice Awards: What to

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

2021 People’s Choice Awards: What to

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

2021 People’s Choice Awards: What to

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

2021 People’s Choice Awards: What to

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

2021 People’s Choice Awards: What to

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

2021 People’s Choice Awards: What to

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

2021 People’s Choice Awards: What to

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

2021 People’s Choice Awards: What to

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad