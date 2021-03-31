Awards season is continuing this Sunday with the 2021 SAG Awards.

The SAG Awards, which recognizes acting achievements in TV and film, are making the most significant change to its show format in comparison to other awards shows this year. The SAG Awards will be virtual, like the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards, but the show will be pre-recorded and run for only one hour. The show will keep its signature “I Am an Actor” introduction and reveal winners for all 13 categories during the broadcast.

From what to expect from the pre-recorded ceremony to how to tune in, here is everything you need to know about the 2021 SAG Awards.

When are the 2021 SAG Awards?

The 2021 SAG Awards will air on Sunday, April 4, at 9 p.m. EST on TNT and TBS. The awards show was initially scheduled for March 14, but was postponed to the new date because it conflicted with the Recording Academy’s new date for the Grammy Awards.

What will the format of the 2021 SAG Awards be?

Like previous awards shows, the 2021 SAG Awards will be virtual. The biggest change to its format, however, is that the show will be pre-recorded and run for one hour, according to Variety. This new format is a stark contrast to the longer-form awards shows that have become the norm.

The awards show will include its signature “I Am an Actor” introduction and include speeches from celebrities. All 13 awards categories will be announced during the one-hour show.

View Gallery Related Gallery Fall 2021 Fashion Trend: New Suiting

Variety reports that the nominees for each category will come together in the few days before the SAG Awards air via Zoom where the winner will be revealed and can give their acceptance speech. These mini Zoom rooms will be recorded and edited together to air on Sunday.

Who is nominated for the 2021 SAG Awards?

Late actor Chadwick Boseman received a record four nominations at the 2021 SAG Awards for his roles in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Da 5 Bloods.” Netflix hit show “Bridgerton” was also recognized, receiving a nomination for an ensemble award and a nomination for best actor for Regé-Jean Page.

For film, nominees for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture include “Da 5 Bloods,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Minari,” “One Night in Miami” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” On the TV side, nominations for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series include “Better Call Saul,” “Bridgerton,” “The Crown,” “Lovecraft Country” and “Ozark.” For comedy, nominations went to “Dead to Me,” “The Flight Attendant,” “The Great,” “Schitt’s Creek” and “Ted Lasso.”

See the full list of 2021 SAG Awards nominees here.

Who is hosting the 2021 SAG Awards?

There will be no host for the 2021 SAG Awards.

Will there be a red carpet?

According to Variety, there will be no physical red carpet for the SAG Awards. However, it is expected that celebrities will share their awards show looks on social media as they’ve done throughout awards season.

How can I watch the 2021 SAG Awards?

The 2021 SAG Awards will be broadcast on TNT and TBS at 9 p.m. EST. The show can also be streamed through both networks’ web sites.

It can also be streamed through services like Hulu, AT&T TV Now, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV and Locast.

Read more here:

7 TV Shows and Films to Watch Before the 2021 SAG Awards

The Most Fashionable TV Shows of the 2021 Awards Season

How Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ Is Inspiring Spring 2021 Fashion Trends

WATCH: What It’s Like to Walk the Red Carpet at an Awards Show