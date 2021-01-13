The 2021 SAG Awards are postponing its March 14 ceremony following the Recording Academy’s decision to move its Grammy Awards to the same date.

SAG-AFTRA revealed Wednesday that it is postponing the 27th annual SAG Awards show to April 4 a week after the Grammy Awards switched its date from Jan. 31 to March 14 due to the rising COVID-19 cases and deaths in Los Angeles.

“Throughout these challenging times, our industry and our union members have proven their creativity and resilience in discovering new methods of storytelling while adapting to new safety protocols and procedures,” SAG-AFTRA said in a statement. “We embrace that spirit as we reimagine the SAG Awards with a one-hour special that highlights and expands on our signature I am an Actor opening and honors the outstanding performances of the past year.”

SAG-AFTRA revealed its disappointment on Jan. 5 at the Recording Academy for its decision to host the Grammy Awards on March 14, stating: “We are extremely disappointed to hear of the conflicting date, March 14, announced today for this year’s Grammy Awards telecast. We announced the same date for the SAG Awards last July with the intent to give the greatest possible scheduling consideration for other awards shows. We expect the same consideration from sister organizations throughout the industry.”

The conflict follows a similar situation from the 2020 awards season, when the SAG Awards were moved up a week to Jan. 26 because the Grammy Awards were scheduled on the same date.

The 2021 SAG Awards will be broadcast by TNT and TBS at 9 p.m. on April 4. Nominations are scheduled to be revealed on Feb. 4.

