The 11 Standout Looks at the 2021 Tony Awards

Broadway’s biggest night delivered an array of high-fashion moments.

The 2021 Tony Awards took place on Sunday night in New York City after a two-year hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic. While the 2019-20 Broadway season was cut short because of the virus and the nominee pool was smaller than usual, stars like Jake Gyllenhaal, Bernadette Peters, Darren Criss, Leslie Odom Jr. and many others came together to celebrate the year’s Broadway achievements.

The awards season trend of high-fashion men’s looks continued at the Tonys, with the Gyllenhaal, Odom Jr., Jeremy Pope and Aaron Tveit, among others, looking to bright colors and updated takes on the traditional suit to bring a couture spin to their red carpet looks.

Here, WWD breaks down 11 of the standout looks from the 2021 Tony Awards. Read on for more.

Leslie Odom Jr.

Leslie Odom Jr. at the 2021 Tony Awards Invision

Leslie Odom Jr. hosted the second part of the Tony Awards and arrived on the red carpet wearing a different take on the tuxedo. The “Hamilton” actor wore a look by Celine that consisted of a white peak lapel smoking jacket, black cotton poplin dress shirt and white smoking trousers.

Jake Gyllenhaal at the 2021 Tony Awards. Sipa USA via AP

Jake Gyllenhaal went custom for the 2021 Tony Awards. The actor, who was nominated for best performance by an actor in a play for “Sea Wall/A Life,” wore a custom Prada light pink alabastro crepe cady tuxedo paired with a popeline tuxedo shirt and matching satin cummerbund. Gyllenhaal paired the look with the Cartier Santos-Dumont watch in 18-karat rose gold and Santos de Cartier cufflinks also in 18-karat rose gold.

Jeremy Pope

Jeremy Pope at the 2021 Tony Awards. Invision

“Hollywood” actor Jeremy Pope continued the night’s trend of high-fashion men’s looks. Pope looked to Virgil Abloh’s recent Louis Vuitton spring 2022 men’s collection, choosing a bright pink tied waistcoat worn with matching trousers and a matching turtleneck.

Bernadette Peters

Bernadette Peters at the 2021 Tony Awards. Invision

Legendary Broadway actress Bernadette Peters won her first Tony Award in 1986 wearing a black and purple Bob Mackie gown, and the actress again looked to the famed designer for her appearance at Sunday’s awards show. Peters chose a black, off-the-shoulder gown embellished with gold and silver metallic stars.

Jeremy O. Harris

Jeremy O. Harris at the 2021 Tony Awards. Invision

“Slave Play” playwright Jeremy O. Harris wore custom Schiaparelli at the Tony Awards, which consisted of a black cropped tuxedo jacket in wool crepe with gold buttons worn without a dress shirt and paired with matching corseted tuxedo pants.

Darren Criss

Darren Criss at the 2021 Tony Awards. Invision

Darren Criss put a twist on the traditional tuxedo in a Givenchy pre-fall 2021 look that consisted of a suit jacket with contrasting sleeves, matching fitted trousers and a silver chain in place of a bow tie.

Zawe Ashton

Zawe Ashton at the 2021 Tony Awards. Invision

“Betrayal” actress Zawe Ashton appeared on the Tony Awards red carpet alongside costar Tom Hiddleston wearing an oversize dress with tulle embellishments from Carolina Herrera’s fall 2021 collection.

Aaron Tveit

Aaron Tveit at the 2021 Tony Awards. Invision

The sole nominee for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical for his role in “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” Aaron Tveit wore an all-white suit from The Row. The look consisted of a loose fitting, medium-length suit jacket paired with a matching dress shirt and loose fitting trousers.

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield at the 2021 Tony Awards. Invision

Former Tony Awards best actor winner Andrew Garfield attended Sunday night’s awards ceremony dressed in a tonal brown Burberry suit that consisted of a fitted jacket and trousers paired with a matching tie and light-colored dress shirt.

Ali Stroker

Ali Stroker at the 2021 Tony Awards. Sipa USA via AP

Broadway actress Ali Stroker looked to fashion designer Robert Danes’ The Danes label for the Tony Awards. She wore the brand’s “Jolynn” gown, which is designed in a Bordeaux-colored velvet.

Beanie Feldstein

Beanie Feldstein at the 2021 Tony Awards. Invision

“Impeachment: American Crime Story” actress Beanie Feldstein attended the 2021 Tony Awards wearing a lime green minidress inspired by a similar dress presented in Christian Siriano’s spring 2022 runway show. The dress was designed with a ruffled top and a bubble skirt.

READ MORE HERE:

How Men’s Fashion Has Stolen the Spotlight During Awards Season

Runway to Red Carpet: How 13 Fashion Week Designs Looked at the 2021 Emmys

A Closer Look at the Men’s Fashion at the 2021 Emmys