The Standout Fashion Looks From the 2021 Venice Film Festival

The star-studded Venice Film Festival has already produced several standout fashion moments on its red carpet.

The likes of Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Kristen Stewart and others attended the 78th annual film festival in custom and high-fashion looks that have left their mark with spectators. Stewart, who is generating Oscar buzz for her role as Princess Diana in “Spencer,” has worn several looks from Chanel throughout the festival. Jury member Cynthia Erivo has also brought her elevated style to the festival, wearing several eye-catching looks from Schiaparelli, Versace, Balenciaga and others.

Here, WWD breaks down some of the best fashion on the 2021 Venice Film Festival red carpet. Read on for more.

Zendaya in custom Balmain at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Zendaya has become one of the biggest style stars to watch over the last few years, and her Venice Film Festival look did not disappoint. For the premiere, the “Dune” actress wore a custom, formfitting Balmain dress with a thigh-high slit.

Balmain shared a photo of Zendaya in the look on its Instagram, writing: “The bespoke leather gown was crafted using an exact model of the star’s bust, taking full advantage of the Balmain atelier and the house’s artisanal tradition.”

Zendaya, a Bulgari ambassador, paired the tan dress with the fine jeweler’s new Hypnotic Emerald necklace shaped like a serpent, which is part of Bulgari’s Magnifica High Jewelry Collection; she also wore a matching emerald and diamond ring. Altogether, Zendaya’s jewelry totaled 131.56 carats of emeralds and 62.69 carats of diamonds.

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet in Haider Ackermann at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Chalamet joined Zendaya on the red carpet wearing a look from one of his go-to designers, Haider Ackermann. The “Dune” actor wore a matching fitted sweater and trousers embellished in black sequined beads. He paired the look with silver rings and black sunglasses, which he also wore on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart in Chanel at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Sipa USA via AP

Stewart, a longtime Chanel spokesperson, has worn several looks from the design house during her time at the Venice Film Festival. When arriving at the Lido, Stewart wore a black tweed jumpsuit from Chanel’s Métiers d’Art 2020 collection. She later changed into a light blue satin dress with matching trousers embellished with a lace trim from the recent Chanel fall 2021 couture collection for the premiere of “Spencer.”

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo in Schiaparelli at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. WireImage

As one of the festival’s jury members, actress Cynthia Erivo has already worn a range of high-fashion looks from the likes of Versace, Tory Burch, Balenciaga and others.

Her most standout look came on Friday, when Erivo wore a black wool crepe dress with a yellow silk belt topped with an oversized, silver metallic top from the Schiaparelli fall 2021 couture collection.

Penélope Cruz

Penélope Cruz in Chanel at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

On the festival’s opening night, “Parallel Mothers” actress Penélope Cruz had a standout moment on the red carpet dressed in a gown from Chanel’s fall 2021 couture collection. Cruz, also a Chanel spokesperson, wore a black Mikado dress with an ecru-colored silk tulle petticoat that was embellished with petal flounces on the trim.

She paired the look with Chanel fine jewelry, including an 18-karat white gold bracelet with diamonds from the “Café Society” collection and a “Curved Feather” ring in 18-karat white gold with diamonds from the “Plume de Chanel” collection.

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish in Christian Siriano at the Venice Film Festival. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Haddish attended the premiere of “The Card Counter” on Thursday wearing a custom Christian Siriano black-and-white gown with a pointed bodice and ruched waist. The gown was inspired by a similar dress the designer created for his pre-fall 2019 collection, where the top was designed in a lilac hue.

Rebecca Ferguson

Rebecca Ferguson in Dior at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Actress Rebecca Ferguson joined her “Dune” costars at Friday’s premiere wearing an embellished dress from Dior’s fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection inspired by fairy tales. Ferguson’s light pink tulle dress was designed with a soft yellow print and embellished with an ombré pink tulle flower on the bodice.

READ MORE HERE:

A Look Back at the Standout Fashion Moments at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival

Zendaya’s Best Fashion Moments

A Closer Look at Kristen Stewart’s Chanel Outfits in ‘Spencer’