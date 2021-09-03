×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Retailers Regroup After Ida; Opening Delays Widespread

Eye

All About Mothers: Chanel Hosts a Dinner at Venice Film Festival

Men's

After Her ANDAM Win, Bianca Saunders Lays the Groundwork for Growth

The Standout Fashion Looks From the 2021 Venice Film Festival

Celebrities like Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet and Kristen Stewart have brought their signature style to the festival’s red carpet.

2021 Venice Film Festival: Best Fashion
Zendaya at the premiere of the film "Dune" during the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

The star-studded Venice Film Festival has already produced several standout fashion moments on its red carpet.

The likes of Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Kristen Stewart and others attended the 78th annual film festival in custom and high-fashion looks that have left their mark with spectators. Stewart, who is generating Oscar buzz for her role as Princess Diana in “Spencer,” has worn several looks from Chanel throughout the festival. Jury member Cynthia Erivo has also brought her elevated style to the festival, wearing several eye-catching looks from Schiaparelli, Versace, Balenciaga and others.

Here, WWD breaks down some of the best fashion on the 2021 Venice Film Festival red carpet. Read on for more.

Zendaya

2021 Venice Film Festival: Best Fashion on the Red Carpet
Zendaya in custom Balmain at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Zendaya has become one of the biggest style stars to watch over the last few years, and her Venice Film Festival look did not disappoint. For the premiere, the “Dune” actress wore a custom, formfitting Balmain dress with a thigh-high slit.

Related Galleries

Balmain shared a photo of Zendaya in the look on its Instagram, writing: “The bespoke leather gown was crafted using an exact model of the star’s bust, taking full advantage of the Balmain atelier and the house’s artisanal tradition.”

Zendaya, a Bulgari ambassador, paired the tan dress with the fine jeweler’s new Hypnotic Emerald necklace shaped like a serpent, which is part of Bulgari’s Magnifica High Jewelry Collection; she also wore a matching emerald and diamond ring. Altogether, Zendaya’s jewelry totaled 131.56 carats of emeralds and 62.69 carats of diamonds.

Timothée Chalamet

2021 Venice Film Festival: Best Fashion on the Red Carpet
Timothée Chalamet in Haider Ackermann at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Chalamet joined Zendaya on the red carpet wearing a look from one of his go-to designers, Haider Ackermann. The “Dune” actor wore a matching fitted sweater and trousers embellished in black sequined beads. He paired the look with silver rings and black sunglasses, which he also wore on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

Kristen Stewart

2021 Venice Film Festival: Best Fashion on the Red Carpet
Kristen Stewart in Chanel at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Sipa USA via AP

Stewart, a longtime Chanel spokesperson, has worn several looks from the design house during her time at the Venice Film Festival. When arriving at the Lido, Stewart wore a black tweed jumpsuit from Chanel’s Métiers d’Art 2020 collection. She later changed into a light blue satin dress with matching trousers embellished with a lace trim from the recent Chanel fall 2021 couture collection for the premiere of “Spencer.”

Cynthia Erivo

2021 Venice Film Festival: Best Fashion on the Red Carpet
Cynthia Erivo in Schiaparelli at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. WireImage

As one of the festival’s jury members, actress Cynthia Erivo has already worn a range of high-fashion looks from the likes of Versace, Tory Burch, Balenciaga and others.

Her most standout look came on Friday, when Erivo wore a black wool crepe dress with a yellow silk belt topped with an oversized, silver metallic top from the Schiaparelli fall 2021 couture collection.

Penélope Cruz  

2021 Venice Film Festival: Best Fashion on the Red Carpet
Penélope Cruz in Chanel at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

On the festival’s opening night, “Parallel Mothers” actress Penélope Cruz had a standout moment on the red carpet dressed in a gown from Chanel’s fall 2021 couture collection. Cruz, also a Chanel spokesperson, wore a black Mikado dress with an ecru-colored silk tulle petticoat that was embellished with petal flounces on the trim.

She paired the look with Chanel fine jewelry, including an 18-karat white gold bracelet with diamonds from the “Café Society” collection and a “Curved Feather” ring in 18-karat white gold with diamonds from the “Plume de Chanel” collection.

Tiffany Haddish

2021 Venice Film Festival: Best Fashion on the Red Carpet
Tiffany Haddish in Christian Siriano at the Venice Film Festival. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Haddish attended the premiere of “The Card Counter” on Thursday wearing a custom Christian Siriano black-and-white gown with a pointed bodice and ruched waist. The gown was inspired by a similar dress the designer created for his pre-fall 2019 collection, where the top was designed in a lilac hue.

Rebecca Ferguson

2021 Venice Film Festival: Best Fashion on the Red Carpet
Rebecca Ferguson in Dior at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Actress Rebecca Ferguson joined her “Dune” costars at Friday’s premiere wearing an embellished dress from Dior’s fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection inspired by fairy tales. Ferguson’s light pink tulle dress was designed with a soft yellow print and embellished with an ombré pink tulle flower on the bodice.

READ MORE HERE: 

A Look Back at the Standout Fashion Moments at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival 

Zendaya’s Best Fashion Moments 

A Closer Look at Kristen Stewart’s Chanel Outfits in ‘Spencer’ 

2021 Venice Film Festival: Best Fashion

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

2021 Venice Film Festival: Best Fashion

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

2021 Venice Film Festival: Best Fashion

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

2021 Venice Film Festival: Best Fashion

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

2021 Venice Film Festival: Best Fashion

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

2021 Venice Film Festival: Best Fashion

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

2021 Venice Film Festival: Best Fashion

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

2021 Venice Film Festival: Best Fashion

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

2021 Venice Film Festival: Best Fashion

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

2021 Venice Film Festival: Best Fashion

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

2021 Venice Film Festival: Best Fashion

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

2021 Venice Film Festival: Best Fashion

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

2021 Venice Film Festival: Best Fashion

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

2021 Venice Film Festival: Best Fashion

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

2021 Venice Film Festival: Best Fashion

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

2021 Venice Film Festival: Best Fashion

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

2021 Venice Film Festival: Best Fashion

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

2021 Venice Film Festival: Best Fashion

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

2021 Venice Film Festival: Best Fashion

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

2021 Venice Film Festival: Best Fashion

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
2021 Venice Film Festival: Best Fashion

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

2021 Venice Film Festival: Best Fashion

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

2021 Venice Film Festival: Best Fashion

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

2021 Venice Film Festival: Best Fashion

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

2021 Venice Film Festival: Best Fashion

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

2021 Venice Film Festival: Best Fashion

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

2021 Venice Film Festival: Best Fashion

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

2021 Venice Film Festival: Best Fashion

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

2021 Venice Film Festival: Best Fashion

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

2021 Venice Film Festival: Best Fashion

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

2021 Venice Film Festival: Best Fashion

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

2021 Venice Film Festival: Best Fashion

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

2021 Venice Film Festival: Best Fashion

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

2021 Venice Film Festival: Best Fashion

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

2021 Venice Film Festival: Best Fashion

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

2021 Venice Film Festival: Best Fashion

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

2021 Venice Film Festival: Best Fashion

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad