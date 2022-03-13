All the Red Carpet Looks at the 2022 BAFTAs

The 2022 BAFTAs are bringing together today’s biggest celebrities for the latest awards show this season.

The British awards show takes place Sunday at London’s Royal Albert Hall with many celebrities coming together on the red carpet as the show hosts its first largely in-person ceremony since the start of the pandemic.

The show is hosted by actress Rebel Wilson. The 2022 BAFTAs also coincide with the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards, which will be hosted later in the evening in Los Angeles.

The BAFTAs celebrate the biggest movies of the year, both in its Best Film and Outstanding British Film categories with the former category including nominations of “Belfast,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Dune,” “Licorice Pizza” and “The Power of the Dog.”

For Leading Actress, nominees include Lady Gaga for “House of Gucci,” Alana Haim for “Licorice Pizza,” Emilia Jones for “CODA,” Renate Reinsve for “The Worst Person in the World,” Joanna Scanlan for “After Love” and Tessa Thompson for “Passing.”

Leading actor nominations include Adeel Akhtar for “Ali & Ava,” Mahershala Ali for “Swan Song,” Benedict Cumberbatch for “The Power of the Dog,” Leonardo DiCaprio for “Don’t Look Up,” Stephen Graham for “Boiling Point” and Will Smith for “King Richard.”

While the annual awards show has always counted the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, in attendance — as the prince has been president of the organization since 2010 — the royal couple did not attend the 2022 BAFTAs due to scheduling conflicts.

