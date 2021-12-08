A Look at the Biggest Colors Trends of 2022 — So Far

The biggest color trends of 2022 are rooted in optimism, warmth, growth and excitement as we head into the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Color authorities and trend forecasters like Pantone, WSGN and Etsy have started releasing their color predictions for next year, many of which are bright hues that give a jolt of energy during the bleakness of the pandemic.

Pantone today revealed that Very Peri, a blue-purple hue, is its color of 2022. The shade is described as a “warm and friendly blue hue with a carefree confidence and joyful attitude.” Very Peri is just one shade of blue Pantone predicts will be big next year. It’s also anticipating Spun Sugar (a pastel blue), Glacier Lake (a powdery blue), Skydiver (a bright blue) and Harbor Blue (a dark blue-green) will resonate with many next year.

Like previous years, many of the colors of 2022 are again rooted in nature. Pantone’s Daffodil, for one, a bright yellow color, is said to reflect the “spontaneity of a spring garden.” Pantone’s Perfectly Pale, a beige hue, also references a warm beach. Etsy’s color of 2022, Emerald Green, reflects nature by representing harmony, growth and refinement.

Pantone’s Color of the Year 2022: Very Peri

The blue-purple hue is described as “blending the faithfulness and constancy of blue with the energy and excitement of red.”

WGSN Color of the Year 2022: Orchid Flower

The saturated magenta color is supposed to reflect a sense of positivity and escapism through its bright nature.

Etsy Color of the Year 2022: Emerald Green

Emerald Green is said to reflect harmony, growth, royalty and refinement.

Pantone Spring 2022 Color: Spun Sugar

The pastel blue color is meant to evoke a fresh breath of air.

Pantone Spring 2022 Color: Gossamer Pink

The powdery pink shade is meant to be more sophisticated than childlike and have a light and tender touch.

Pantone Spring 2022 Color: Innuendo

A bright pink, Innuendo offers a “wonderful jolt of energy,” according to Pantone.

Pantone Spring 2022 Color: Skydiver

Another blue shade as part of Pantone’s 2022 color predictions, Skydiver is meant to be brighter and more alluring than other tranquil blue shades.

Pantone Spring 2022 Color: Daffodil

The bright yellow color reflects the “spontaneity of a spring garden.”

Pantone Spring 2022 Color: Glacier Lake

A powdery blue hue, Glacier Lake is calm and cooling and references the arctic.

Pantone Spring 2022 Color: Harbor Blue

The blue-green color is meant to reflect “longing for a safe space.”

Pantone Spring 2022 Color: Coca Mocha

A rich brown hue, Coca Mocha reflects the warmth of a cup of coffee or hot cocoa.

Pantone Spring 2022 Color: Dahlia

Dahlia is a bright purple color that’s meant to be daring and dynamic.

Pantone Spring 2022 Color: Poinciana

Billed as a “heated” red, Poinciana is meant to make a bold statement.

Pantone Spring 2022 Color: Snow White

Snow White is described as “clean and pure white,” which reflects a desire for simplicity and inner peace.

Pantone Spring 2022 Color: Perfectly Pale

A sandy beige hue, Perfectly Pale reflects soothing comfort and the warmth of an inviting beach.

Pantone Spring 2022 Color: Basil

Like the herb, Basil is supposed to represent wellness and health.

Pantone Spring 2022 Color: Northern Droplet

The gray color is meant to instill a feeling of tranquility.

Pantone Spring 2022 Color: Poppy Seed

A deep gray, Poppy Seed is a timeless color that evokes familiarity.

