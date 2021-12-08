×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: December 8, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Von Maur: A Family Business With Tradition, Service and 150 Years of History

Fashion

Balenciaga RTW Fall 2022

Beauty

L’Oréal Acquiring Youth to the People

A Look at the Biggest Colors Trends of 2022 — So Far

The year’s predicted color trends are meant to reflect optimism, growth, renewal and a sense of positivity.

Gallery Icon View ALL 18 Photos

The biggest color trends of 2022 are rooted in optimism, warmth, growth and excitement as we head into the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Color authorities and trend forecasters like Pantone, WSGN and Etsy have started releasing their color predictions for next year, many of which are bright hues that give a jolt of energy during the bleakness of the pandemic.

Pantone today revealed that Very Peri, a blue-purple hue, is its color of 2022. The shade is described as a “warm and friendly blue hue with a carefree confidence and joyful attitude.” Very Peri is just one shade of blue Pantone predicts will be big next year. It’s also anticipating Spun Sugar (a pastel blue), Glacier Lake (a powdery blue), Skydiver (a bright blue) and Harbor Blue (a dark blue-green) will resonate with many next year.

Related Galleries

Like previous years, many of the colors of 2022 are again rooted in nature. Pantone’s Daffodil, for one, a bright yellow color, is said to reflect the “spontaneity of a spring garden.” Pantone’s Perfectly Pale, a beige hue, also references a warm beach. Etsy’s color of 2022, Emerald Green, reflects nature by representing harmony, growth and refinement.

Here, WWD breaks down all the biggest color trends of 2022. Click through the above gallery to see photos of celebrities and street-style stars wearing the colors and read on for more.

Pantone’s Color of the Year 2022: Very Peri
The blue-purple hue is described as “blending the faithfulness and constancy of blue with the energy and excitement of red.” 

WGSN Color of the Year 2022: Orchid Flower
The saturated magenta color is supposed to reflect a sense of positivity and escapism through its bright nature.

Etsy Color of the Year 2022: Emerald Green
Emerald Green is said to reflect harmony, growth, royalty and refinement. 

Pantone Spring 2022 Color: Spun Sugar
The pastel blue color is meant to evoke a fresh breath of air.

Pantone Spring 2022 Color: Gossamer Pink
The powdery pink shade is meant to be more sophisticated than childlike and have a light and tender touch.

Pantone Spring 2022 Color: Innuendo
A bright pink, Innuendo offers a “wonderful jolt of energy,” according to Pantone.

Pantone Spring 2022 Color: Skydiver
Another blue shade as part of Pantone’s 2022 color predictions, Skydiver is meant to be brighter and more alluring than other tranquil blue shades.

Pantone Spring 2022 Color: Daffodil
The bright yellow color reflects the “spontaneity of a spring garden.”

Pantone Spring 2022 Color: Glacier Lake
A powdery blue hue, Glacier Lake is calm and cooling and references the arctic.

Pantone Spring 2022 Color: Harbor Blue
The blue-green color is meant to reflect “longing for a safe space.”

Pantone Spring 2022 Color: Coca Mocha
A rich brown hue, Coca Mocha reflects the warmth of a cup of coffee or hot cocoa.

Pantone Spring 2022 Color: Dahlia
Dahlia is a bright purple color that’s meant to be daring and dynamic.

Pantone Spring 2022 Color: Poinciana
Billed as a “heated” red, Poinciana is meant to make a bold statement.

Pantone Spring 2022 Color: Snow White
Snow White is described as “clean and pure white,” which reflects a desire for simplicity and inner peace.

Pantone Spring 2022 Color: Perfectly Pale
A sandy beige hue, Perfectly Pale reflects soothing comfort and the warmth of an inviting beach.

Pantone Spring 2022 Color: Basil
Like the herb, Basil is supposed to represent wellness and health.

Pantone Spring 2022 Color: Northern Droplet
The gray color is meant to instill a feeling of tranquility.

Pantone Spring 2022 Color: Poppy Seed
A deep gray, Poppy Seed is a timeless color that evokes familiarity.

READ MORE HERE: 

How Celebrities Are Already Wearing Pantone’s Spring 2022 Colors 

How Pantone’s Colors of the Year Have Changed Over the Last 20 Years 

All the Biggest Color Trends of

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

All the Biggest Color Trends of

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

All the Biggest Color Trends of

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

All the Biggest Color Trends of

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

All the Biggest Color Trends of

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

All the Biggest Color Trends of

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

All the Biggest Color Trends of

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

All the Biggest Color Trends of

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

All the Biggest Color Trends of

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

All the Biggest Color Trends of

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

All the Biggest Color Trends of

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

All the Biggest Color Trends of

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

All the Biggest Color Trends of

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

All the Biggest Color Trends of

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

All the Biggest Color Trends of

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

All the Biggest Color Trends of

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

All the Biggest Color Trends of

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

All the Biggest Color Trends of

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

All the Biggest Color Trends of

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

All the Biggest Color Trends of

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
All the Biggest Color Trends of

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

All the Biggest Color Trends of

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

All the Biggest Color Trends of

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

All the Biggest Color Trends of

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

All the Biggest Color Trends of

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

All the Biggest Color Trends of

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

All the Biggest Color Trends of

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

All the Biggest Color Trends of

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

All the Biggest Color Trends of

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

All the Biggest Color Trends of

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

All the Biggest Color Trends of

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

All the Biggest Color Trends of

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

All the Biggest Color Trends of

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

All the Biggest Color Trends of

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

All the Biggest Color Trends of

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

All the Biggest Color Trends of

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

All the Biggest Color Trends of

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad