Standout Fashion Looks From the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

This year’s Billboard Music Awards saw stars such as Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow and more gathering to celebrate music in style, wearing some of fashion’s biggest labels.

Among those who attended Sunday night’s ceremony, which was held at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, were Kylie Jenner with Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi Webster, Giveon, Heidi Klum, Chloe Bailey, Mary J. Blige, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

Rapper and record executive Sean “Diddy” Combs hosted the show, with Blige receiving the Billboard Icon Award, which was presented to her by Janet Jackson.

Doja Cat, who’s had a big last few years in the music industry, walked the red carpet in a show-stopping dress by Schiaparelli from the label’s spring 2022 couture collection. She wore a sculptural corset in black velvet with an aerodynamic neckline, a draped bandeau with a silk and illusion tulle train and a long skirt in flowing black crepe. The rapper also wore earrings, shoes and a bag from the brand. She was styled by Brett Alan Nelson.

Fox, who wore her hair in long bangs, and Machine Gun Kelly attended in matching outfits of spikes and sparkles, with Fox wearing a black David Koma gown with silver flower appliqué sleeves, a plunging neckline and a thigh slit and the musician wearing a spiked black blazer over a sparkling turtleneck by Dolce & Gabbana.

Jenner wore a high-neck, long-sleeve form-fitting dress by Balmain from the brand’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. She styled her hair in a slick updo and kept her makeup simple.

Megan Thee Stallion wore a cutout mini brown dress by Mugler, which she also wore when she performed her songs “Plan B” and “Sweetest Pie” on Sunday night.

Blige opted for a black, long-sleeve, beaded dress by Julien Macdonald from his spring 2019 collection, wearing her blonde hair in a high ponytail to show off her bangs.

It was a family affair for Diddy at the awards show as his children, son Christian Combs and daughters Chance, D’Lila and Jessie Combs, were all in attendance. Christian Combs wore a bright all-yellow look by Etro.

Click through the gallery above to see some of the standout fashion moments from the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

READ MORE HERE:

The Standout Fashion Looks From the 2022 CMT Music Awards

The Biggest Style Moments During the 2022 Grammy Awards

Standout Red Carpet Looks From the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards