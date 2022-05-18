Janet Jackson in Thom Browne Tops Searches Following Billboard Music Awards

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards took place Sunday night and included many standout fashion moments that resonated with viewers.

According to data from Google, Janet Jackson had the most searched Billboard Music Awards outfit in the two days after the awards show. Jackson, who made a surprise appearance to present Mary J. Blige with the night’s Icon Award, walked on stage wearing a Thom Browne suit comprised of a cropped blazer, high-waisted maxi skirt, a white button-up shirt and a skinny tie. She completed the look with a matching black top hat.

Following in Google’s ranking was actress Megan Fox, who attended alongside her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. Fox matched her fiancé in a black David Koma gown with silver flower appliqué sleeves. Machine Gun Kelly opted for a spiked black blazer over an embellished turtleneck by Dolce & Gabbana.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15th, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Brenton Ho for Billboard

Megan Thee Stallion ranked third in Google’s data. The rapper resonated with viewers for her custom Mugler look, which featured multiple cutouts and various shades of brown. She also wore the dress when she performed during the ceremony, singing her hit songs like “Plan B” and “Sweetest Pie.”

Google’s data also found that a breakout search from the 2022 Billboard Music Awards was for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s four-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, who made a rare red carpet appearance alongside her parents. Webster walked the red carpet with her parents wearing a white, off-the-shoulder-dress paired with matching sneakers. Jenner wore a form-fitting Balmain dress from the brand’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection, while Scott wore a Givenchy suit.

