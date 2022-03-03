The Standout Fashion Looks From the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Red Carpet

Several female musicians brought their fashion A-game to the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Ciara, H.E.R., Saweetie and Phoebe Bridgers were just some of the stars that walked the red carpet in an impressive lineup of high-fashion looks.

The annual event honors female musicians from a range of genres for an array of awards. Ciara, who was Billboard’s Woman of 2009, hosted this year’s edition.

Ciara arrived on the red carpet wearing a flowing animal print dress from Roberto Cavalli’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. The musician posed on the red carpet alongside her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who opted for an all-black suit.

Rodrigo, the recipient of the Woman of the Year Award, looked to her signature playful style by wearing a white crystal-embellished dress from Area. She styled the look with a large black crystal-embellished belt and chunky platform shoes.

Olivia Rodrigo at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards Sipa USA via AP

Doja Cat, known for her avant-garde red carpet looks, went with a more old Hollywood glamour vibe for the awards show. The musician, who won the Powerhouse award, wore a black plunging neck gown accented with a sculptural, tulle skirt from Carolina Herrera’s recently debuted fall 2022 rtw collection.

Rainbow-colored looks also popped up several times on the 2022 Billboard Women in Music red carpet on the likes of Tinashe, who wore a strapless bubble dress from Christopher John Rogers and Heidi Klum, who wore striped bustier-style top and fitted skirt from Moschino’s pre-fall 2022 collection.

Click through the above gallery to see more photos from the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards red carpet.

