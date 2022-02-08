Adele, Olivia Rodrigo Dazzle at the 2022 Brit Awards

The 2022 Brit Awards brought together some of today’s biggest musicians, including Adele, Olivia Rodrigo, Måneskin, Ed Sheeran and many others who looked to designer labels for the annual awards show.

Leading the pack of nominees, Adele made a rare red carpet appearance at the 2022 Brit Awards — her first time back at the show in six years. The singer went with her classic, old Hollywood glamour style, wearing a black formfitting Armani Privé gown that featured a sheer tulle embellishment.

Nominated for best international artist and best international song, Rodrigo had another high-fashion moment at the Brit Awards, wearing a silver gradient, sequined gown from Alexandre Vauthier’s spring 2022 couture collection, which debuted just two weeks ago at Paris Couture Week.

Måneskin in Gucci at the 2022 Brit Awards. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Eurovision winners Måneskin continued their matching, eccentric style at the Brit Awards, wearing pink, purple and black looks in various suits, jumpsuits and dress shirts by Gucci. The Italian band was recently the face of Gucci’s Aria collection, appearing in the design house’s ad campaign last fall.

Several male nominees also went with bold red carpet looks, including Sheeran, who wore a cobalt blue, velvet suit from Etro, and British DJ 220 Kid, who wore a floral print dress shirt, violet-colored trousers and a turquoise jacket from Lanvin’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection.

