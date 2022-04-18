The Best Fashion Moments at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival returned this past weekend after a two-year hiatus, bringing together some of today’s biggest musicians, who took the stage wearing high-fashion looks that made an impression on viewers just as much as their performances did.

Headliners like Harry Styles and Billie Eilish both brought their signature flair to their respective performances, with Styles starting out the weekend in a custom multicolored mirror-detail Gucci set, which matched the 1970s-inspired sequin dress worn by his surprise guest Shania Twain. Eilish took the stage the following night, leaning into her signature loungewear look in a graffiti-inspired T-shirt and matching spandex shorts created by independent designer Conrad.

Here, WWD looks at some of the best fashion moments among the performers at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Read on for more.

Harry Styles in Gucci

Harry Styles in Gucci at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Courtesy of Gucci

One of the weekend’s highly anticipated performances came from Styles, who made his Coachella debut just a few weeks after releasing his new hit single “As It Was” and announcing the release of his third studio album, “Harry’s House,” which comes out on May 20.

Styles went with his go-to design house, Gucci, for the performance, wearing a custom sleeveless top and matching pants designed with multicolored round mirror details. His outfit matched that of his surprise guest, Twain, who wore a 1970s-inspired sequined dress. Styles’ band wore blue raw denim workwear, also custom made by Gucci.

Megan Thee Stallion in Dolce & Gabbana

Megan Thee Stallion in Dolce & Gabbana at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Megan Thee Stallion was another musician who made her Coachella debut this year. The Grammy-winning rapper wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana outfit for the performance, which consisted of a sheer bodysuit with silver metallic and crystal-embellished detailing.

Billie Eilish in Conrad

Billie Eilish in Conrad at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Eilish headlined the second night of the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, bringing her signature high-end loungewear style to the stage. She wore a custom look by independent designer Conrad, which consisted of a graffiti print oversize T-shirt and matching spandex shorts, which she wore with Nike sneakers.

Phoebe Bridgers in Gucci

Phoebe Bridgers in Gucci at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Courtesy of Gucci

Phoebe Bridgers made her Coachella debut on Friday, also wearing a custom look by Gucci. The musician stuck with her signature all-black style in a custom Gucci black velvet minidress designed with micro-strass mesh, ruffled inserts and a crystal chain rib cage embroidery.

Doja Cat in Eyanatia

Doja Cat in Eyanatia at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Doja Cat brought her eccentric style to the Coachella stage wearing a custom look from one of her go-to labels, Los Angeles-based brand Eyanatia. The singer’s look was a deconstructed bodysuit with pieces of orange and blue fabric hanging from the garment.

Beck in Celine

Beck in Celine at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Beck was one of the many performers brought out on stage during Australian producer Flume’s set on Saturday, and the musician looked to Celine for the performance. Beck took the stage wearing a Panama silk tuxedo jacket and matching pleated pants in an eggshell hue over a printed viscose shirt. He accessorized with a Celine Symboles Cross Necklace in sterling silver.

Carly Rae Jepsen in Collina Strada

Carly Rae Jepsen in Collina Strada at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Pop singer Carly Rae Jepsen looked to sustainable fashion label Collina Strada for her Coachella performance. The singer’s look consisted of a semi-sheer, floral print jumpsuit with cutouts.

Conan Gray in Valentino

Conan Gray in Valentino at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Valentino’s recent all-pink fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection made an appearance at Coachella on musician Conan Gray, who performed his set in a customized pink sheer dress with matching gloves and platform heels. Gray’s look was styled by Katie Qian.

Mika in Mira Mikati

Mika in Mira Mikati at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

British musician Mika collaborated with U.K.-based designer Mira Mikati for his Coachella performance. The two created a custom white suit that was hand-knitted and hand-painted with the musician’s lyrics and flowers.

