All the Red Carpet Looks at the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards

The 2022 awards season is onto the next show with the Critics’ Choice Awards.

The annual awards show takes place Sunday night in Los Angeles after being postponed from its original Jan. 9 date due to the ongoing pandemic.

The show takes place just after the 2022 BAFTAs, which were hosted in London earlier this evening. Given the scheduling conflict, the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards is hosting a live telecast from London and Los Angeles for nominees in both locations to participate.

This awards show is hosted by actor Taye Diggs and comedian and actress Nicole Byer. Actor Billy Crystal is receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards celebrates achievements across film and TV, with the former nominating films like “Belfast,” “CODA,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Nightmare Alley,” “The Power of the Dog,” “Tick, Tick…Boom!” and “West Side Story” for Best Picture.

Best Actor nominees include Nicole Cage for “Pig,” Benedict Cumberbatch for “The Power of the Dog,” Peter Dinklage for “Cyrano,” Will Smith for “King Richard,” Denzel Washington for “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and Andrew Garfield for “Tick, Tick…Boom!”

For Best Actress, nominees are Jessica Chastain for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” Olivia Colman for “The Lost Daughter,” Lady Gaga for “House of Gucci,” Alana Haim for “Licorice Pizza,” Nicole Kidman for “Being the Ricardos” and Kristen Stewart for “Spencer.”

For TV, Best Drama Series nominees include “Evil,” “For All Mankind,” “The Good Fight,” “Pose,” “Squid Game,” “Succession,” “This Is Us” and “Yellowjackets.”

Unlike other awards shows, the Critics’ Choice Awards oftentimes has ties for its awards and gives out awards for a single category to multiple nominees.

Click through the above gallery to see the red carpet photos from the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards.

READ MORE HERE:

Zadrian Smith and Sarah Edmiston Talk Ariana DeBose’s ‘Classic Americana’ Style

The Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2022 SAG Awards

How Men’s Fashion Stole the Spotlight During Awards Season

The Standout Fashion Moments from the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards