How Brands Are Celebrating Earth Day 2022

Though April is unofficially Earth Month, many fashion and beauty brands still make efforts to become more sustainable and environmentally friendly in time for Earth Day on April 22.

Popular British designer David Koma, for one, has partnered with women’s activewear brand Koral to create a 24-piece collection with a strong emphasis on sustainability. The RealReal and Gypsy Sport have collaborated for a unique capsule collection made entirely from repurposed denim.

Meanwhile, beauty brands like Summer Fridays, Tower 28 and Murad, among others, will give their customers an opportunity to donate to a charity or initiative of their choice.

Here, WWD looks at some of the brands celebrating Earth Day this year. Scroll on for more.

Tower 28

The Los Angeles-based clean beauty brand has taken a pledge to transition all packaging to a minimum of 50 percent and up to 100 percent plastic made from post-consumer waste by 2023. Tower 28 kicked off this pledge by repackaging its bestselling SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray.

On April 22, for every order over $50 made on the brand’s official e-commerce site, $10 will be donated to a charity of the customer’s choosing, with more than 1,000 options to choose from including Heal the Bay, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting the watersheds and coastal waters of Southern California.

Stitch Fix x Green Matters Natural Dye Company

The online personal styling service has partnered with Green Matters Natural Dye Company, a manufacturer that uses pollution free colors, to launch a sustainably made and size-inclusive capsule collection from its brand Mohnton Made. Stitch Fix is donating all of the proceeds from the Earth Day collection to One Tree Planted, a global reforestation organization, as well as a donation of $25,000.

David Koma x Koral

British designer David Koma worked with Ilana Kugel, founder and creative director of Koral, to create a 24-piece “luxe-leisure” collection that includes sophisticated and versatile styles, with each piece designed using premium Italian French Terry and Koral Blackout fabric.

The Koral Blackout fabric is sustainably made in the U.S. with solar panel technology, produced with local water that is treated and returned to the environment, made with biodegradable fabric to reduce landfill waste and designed for durability and longevity to reduce fast fashion waste.

Summer Fridays

For the month of April, beauty brand Summer Fridays launched a limited-edition shirt called Take Care of the Earth Long Sleeve, which is made from 100 percent cotton in a sustainable, eco-friendly factory in Los Angeles. The shirt is available on the brand’s website for $60.

Additionally, Summer Fridays is partnering with Heal the Bay all throughout April. Through the end of the month, customers can support the nonprofit organization by opting-in to donate money.

The brand’s popular Light Aura Vitamin C + Peptide Eye Cream also comes in its new tree-free paper box.

Gypsy Sport x The RealReal

Rio Uribe has partnered with The RealReal to create a capsule collection made entirely from repurposed blue denim.

The collaboration is comprised of nine genderless styles made from denim that otherwise couldn’t be recirculated for sale on The RealReal. Some of the pieces include reworked classic jeans, jackets, shorts, a zip corset, a minidress and miniskirt, with sizes ranging from XS to 2XL.

The Gypsy Sport and The RealReal collection is available exclusively on The RealReal’s official website as of April 18 and in-store at the Brooklyn location.

Rails

In its efforts to create timeless pieces, Rails created an Eco-Collection, which features many of its classic products made from recycled and organic materials. Each season, Rails will continue to add more styles to the collection with this eco-focused approach.

Rails has also partnered with the world’s best denim mills to create eco-friendly denim fabrics and Wrap Certified factories to produce the products. It has also eliminated single-use plastic consumption and has adopted the use of recycled materials for packaging.

Princess Polly

Popular Australian e-tailer Princess Polly created an Earth Club program in efforts to become more eco-friendly and sustainable. Additionally, the brand is trying to produce its products with sustainable materials such as recycled polyester, recycled nylon and organically grown cotton.

Ahead of Earth Day on April 22, Princes Polly launched a new Curve collection, with sizes ranging from 14 to 20 (U.S. sizing), consisting of all sustainable pieces. The brand is also partnering with Lonely Whale, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to keep plastic out of the ocean, to donate a portion of their funds to this effort.

Murad

This month, skin care brand Murad is partnering with TerraCycle to divert plastic waste from landfills while turning it into new recycled products. With the Murad Recycling Program, the brand is now providing its customers the opportunity to recycle its product packaging while earning charitable donations for nonprofit organizations as well.

Consumers can sign up on the Murad program page or TerraCycle program page to download a pre-paid shipping label to mail in their Murad empties.

Amika

In honor of Earth Day’s challenge to “Invest in Our Planet,” the Brooklyn-based hair care brand has announced that it is officially Climate Neutral Certified. This means Amika will measure its 2021 greenhouse gas emissions, purchase eligible verified carbon credits to offset that footprint and implement plans to reduce emission next year and beyond.

Ugg

Ugg has introduced its second carbon-neutral Icon-Impact collection for spring as well as a new, first classic style for fall 2022 made from sheepskin sourced from farms that practice regenerative agriculture.

The second collection features three styles, the Fluff Yeah Terry, Fuzz Sugar Terry Slide and Fuzz Sugar Terry Cross Slide, all made from low-impact materials with offsets purchased for the small number of emissions they create, making the materials carbon neutral.

From April 18 to 29, Ugg has partnered with One Tree Planted to plant trees across the globe (3,950 in the Pacific Northwest in the U.S. and 10,000 in England), which will create the potential to absorb six million pounds of carbon dioxide or more in the next 20 years.

Beautyblender

Makeup brand Beautyblender introduced its new recycling program in partnership with Top Rock Renewables to keep used Beautyblender sponges out of landfills. The blenders will instead go to a 22 megawatt waste-to-energy power plant that powers approximately 14,000 homes per year and reduces greenhouse gas emissions by roughly 249,100 tons per year.

Additionally, Beautyblender launched the Bio Pure blender in a green color, replacing the majority of its materials with renewable plant-based pre-polymer for the foam.

Physicians Formula

To support Earth Day, beauty brand Physicians Formula will launch a limited-edition Butter Earth Day Collection, shining a light on EarthDay.org’s ongoing global environmental initiatives.

In the last year, Physicians Formula has been supporting Earth Day by driving awareness, collecting proceeds and planting trees around the world. The brand designed the new collection with recyclable components and reduced packaging. It has also implemented improved manufacturing protocols to save energy, recycle and reduce waste.

The Butter Earth Day Collection includes a Butter Bronzer and Butter Blush, available now exclusively at Walgreens.

Reformation

On top of recently introducing its RefRecycling, a program that takes in pre-loved Reformation pieces in exchange for store credit, the popular sustainable apparel brand has also made T-shirts in honor of Earth Day. Half the proceeds from every T-shirt sold online will go to Canopy, a nonprofit that works to protect the world’s forests, species and climate, as well as help advance indigenous communities’ rights.

Additionally, for every Earth Day T-shirt sold, half the proceeds will also go to nonprofit initiatives doing good for the earth.

JW Pei

Starting April 22, the celebrity-favorite vegan handbag label will launch a capsule collection made entirely from recycled bottles. The limited-edition knit tote is available in four different colorways and retails for $39.

