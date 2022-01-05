What Events Are Postponed or Canceled Due to COVID-19?

Nearly two years into the pandemic, it seems there’s a 2020 déjà vu as several major upcoming events have been postponed or canceled.

Many events taking place this month have announced recently they are postponed or canceled as COVID-19 cases rise to levels that haven’t been seen since last winter as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly across the world.

The increase in cases has already impacted the 2022 awards season, as the Grammys and Critics’ Choice Awards have announced they are postponing their ceremonies indefinitely. In fashion, Giorgio Armani announced this week he is canceling his January men’s and couture shows due to the pandemic.

Here, WWD rounds up some of the major upcoming 2022 fashion and entertainment events that have been postponed or canceled due to COVID-19. This post will be updated as other events announce postponements or cancelations.

Armani Men’s and Couture Shows

Giorgio Armani announced on Jan. 4 that he is canceling his upcoming Giorgio and Emporio men’s fall 2022 shows in Milan as well as his Armani Privé couture show in Paris this month due to the pandemic. Armani has no plans to host digital versions for the three shows.

“This decision was made with great regret and following careful reflection in light of the worsening epidemiological situation,” read a statement released by the fashion house.

Baselworld organizers revealed on Nov. 12 they are postponing the watch show’s spring 2022 event, which was launching in a new concept. The new concept had a yet-to-be-confirmed date and a later date has not yet been revealed.

Critics’ Choice Awards

On Dec. 22, it was announced the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards had been postponed due to COVID-19. The awards show was scheduled for Jan. 9. Organizers have not revealed a new date for the show, however, they are still planning on a live, in-person broadcast. This year’s show will be hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer.

“After thoughtful consideration and candid conversations with our partners at The CW and TBS, we have collectively come to the conclusion that the prudent and responsible decision at this point is to postpone the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards, originally slated for Jan. 9, 2022,” organizers said in a statement. “We are in regular communication with L.A. County Public Health officials, and we are currently working diligently to find a new date during the upcoming awards season in which to host our annual gala in-person with everyone’s safety and health remaining our top priority. We will be sharing additional details with our friends and colleagues throughout the entertainment industry as soon as we can.”

It was revealed on Jan. 5 that the 2022 Grammys would be postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 surge. The awards show was initially scheduled for Jan. 31 and nominations were released in late November. The Recording Academy had planned to host the show at its traditional venue — the Crypto.com arena, formerly known as Staples Center — with a live audience.

The Recording Academy and CBS, which airs the Grammys, released a joint statement reading: “After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th annual Grammy Awards show. The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating music’s biggest night on a future date, which will be announced soon.”

Palm Springs International Film Festival and Awards

The Palm Springs International Film Festival revealed on Dec. 20 it was canceling its awards gala for the second year in a row due to COVID-19. The awards show was planned for Jan. 6 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. Winners will be revealed in a press release announced on Jan. 15.

The film festival itself, which was scheduled to run from Jan. 7 to 17, has also been canceled. It will instead be held from June 21 to 27.

Pitti Uomo

While the annual men’s trade show is still going forward, fashion designers Ann Demeulemeester and Brunello Cucinelli have announced they will not participate in Pitti Uomo, which takes place in Florence from Jan. 11 to 13.

Cucinelli revealed on Jan. 4 that the men’s brand will not participate in Pitti Uomo due to the spreading Omicron variant. The designer will still present the brand’s men’s fall 2022 collection during Milan Fashion Week through press and client appointments that follow COVID-19 protocols.

Demeulemeester, who was named Pitti Uomo’s special guest, revealed the following day she would postpone her highly anticipated event at the men’s trade show. The designer was also supposed to host an event at the former railway plant Stazione Leopolda on Jan. 12 to celebrate the brand’s 40-year history. The celebration will be moved to the June edition of Pitti Uomo.

Project canceled its upcoming men’s trade show in New York on Jan. 4. The trade show was initially scheduled for Jan. 26 and 27. Organizers attributed the cancellation to its mission to “better serve the men’s wear community.”

The trade show is still planning to go forward with its in-person show in Las Vegas hosted from Feb. 14 to 16 and its July edition of Project New York.

Sundance Film Festival

The Sundance Film Festival announced in Jan. 5 it was canceling its in-person events and moving virtual as the Omicron variant continue to spread. The festival is scheduled to start on Jan. 20 and end on Jan. 30.

READ MORE HERE:

What’s Going on With the 2022 Golden Globes?

7 New Documentaries to Watch in January 2022

All the Biggest Color Trends of 2022 — So Far