What’s Going on With the 2022 Golden Globes?

As awards season approaches once more, mystery continues to surround the upcoming 2022 Golden Globes ceremony remains.

Though the nominees for the 79th annual ceremony were announced on Monday, questions still swirl on how the show will be televised, the format and exactly who will be attending.

Earlier this year, the organization was scrutinized for having zero Black members within its 87 members and for unethical behavior, such as members accepting lavish gifts from film and TV studios that have gone on to receive nominations.

According to the Los Angeles Times, which wrote the exposé in February, there has not been a Black member since Meher Tatna, the HFPA’s former president, in 2002.

When the news was revealed, multiple media organizations, actors and creatives in the industry denounced the HFPA and planned to boycott the 79th annual awards ceremony. Some of the celebrities include Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Kerry Washington and Tom Cruise, among others. Cruise even returned all three of his Golden Globe awards.

Scarlett Johansson, Kerry Washington and Tom Cruise are among the celebrities who denounced the HFPA for its lack of diversity, among other unethical behaviors. Michael Buckner; AP

In May, the HFPA responded to the backlash and stated its plans on implementing change throughout the organization. This year, the organization has announced a new interim chief executive officer, Todd Boehly; elected a new board of directors; added a diverse group of 21 new members and teamed with the NAACP to review its diversity goals.

However, a few days later, Amazon Studios, Netflix and WarnerMedia and its subsidiaries announced they would stop their activities with the HFPA until significant changes are made.

Shortly thereafter, NBC — which has long broadcast the annual awards show — announced that it would not telecast the show next year.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” the company said in a statement at the time. “However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

In October, the HFPA announced it would still hold the ceremony on Jan. 9, 2022, with or without a telecast. Details on how the awards show will pan out and if nominees will attend at all are still unclear, especially since the date of the ceremony is the same as the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards.

This will mark the first time the ceremony will not be televised since 2008, due to the 2007-08 Writers Guild of America strike, which led to the winners being announced in a press conference.

See the full list of nominees for the 79th annual Golden Globes ceremony here.

