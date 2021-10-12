The 2022 Golden Globes are going forward in a new format.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association — the embattled organization behind the annual awards show — has plans to still hold next year’s ceremony despite NBC announcing earlier this year that it would not broadcast the show, according to a report by The Wrap.

“The HFPA plans to recognize the performances of 2021 to celebrate the great work of the industry this past year at the 79th annual Golden Globes,” a source said.

The HFPA has been under fire this year after a Los Angeles Times article revealed that there were no Black journalists among its 87 members and that the members have accepted lavish gifts from film and TV studios that have gone on to receive nominations.

Several major celebrities came out amid the HFPA’s backlash to denounce the organization and its lack of diversity, including Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Cruise and Kerry Washington, among others.

Following the backlash, NBC — which has long broadcast the annual awards show — announced in May that it would not telecast the show next year, stating: “We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

The HFPA has responded to the backlash and stated it is working on implementing change throughout the organization. This year, the organization has announced a new interim chief executive officer, Todd Boehly, elected a new board of directors, added a diverse group of 21 new members and teamed with the NAACP to review its diversity goals.

It is unclear what format the HFPA will take for the 2022 Golden Globes. The report indicates Boehly has reached out to publicists and studios on the new rules and regulations for submitting candidates for awards categories. The organization has not stated if next year’s Golden Globes will be broadcast.

