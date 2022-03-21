Everything to Know About the 2022 Grammy Awards

Music’s biggest night is almost here.

The 2022 Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place on April 3, after it was postponed from its initial date of Jan. 31. At the time, the Recording Academy announced it was pushing the date of the awards show due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles.

This year, the Grammys have a slew of performances from big artists such as BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Harlow, among others.

From who’s nominated to how to watch, here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 Grammys.

When are the 2022 Grammys?

The 2022 Grammy Awards will air on April 3 at 8 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on CBS. The awards show was initially scheduled to take place on Jan. 31 in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center), but was postponed due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in the area.

Later that month, it was announced that the Grammys will take place in April and be held in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Who is hosting the 2022 Grammys?

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah will host the 2022 Grammys.

Who is nominated for the 2022 Grammys?

Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Jon Batiste and Olivia Rodrigo, among others, lead the 2022 Grammy nominations. AP

The nominations for the awards were released in November. Featured in the categories are the usual top-charting contenders such as Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and Doja Cat, who nabbed numerous nominations in the show’s most coveted categories like Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

The artist who nabbed the most nominations was Jon Batiste, who leads the pack with 11 nominations, including for his album “We Are” and involvement in films such as Disney’s “Soul.”

This year, the Recording Academy increased the number of nominees for the top four categories (Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Best New Artist) from eight to 10.

See the full list of nominees here.

Who is performing at the 2022 Grammys?

This year, a slew of popular artists have been tapped to perform at the Grammys. Included in the lineup are Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo.

What are the controversies surrounding the nominations?

This March, it was revealed that Kanye West, also now known as Ye, who was set to perform at the 2022 Grammys, has been barred from performing at the show. The reason was apparently his “concerning online behavior,” according to a rep for West who confirmed the news to Variety.

West’s team allegedly received a call informing him he was “unfortunately” removed from the lineup of performances due to his “concerning online behavior.” Even though the artist was not among the first list of performers announced last week, he may have been a planned performer.

In February, ​​a public back-and-forth on social media occurred between West and his now-ex wife Kim Kardashian. In the last few weeks, West was posting frequently on social media, openly discussing his sentiments on their estranged marriage and Kardashian’s new relationship with comedian and “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson, which apparently caused the Skims founder “emotional distress.”

Earlier this month, West was suspended from posting on Instagram for 24 hours.

How do I watch the 2022 Grammys?

The 64th annual Grammy Awards will air live on CBS and can be livestreamed through the newly launched streaming service, Paramount+.

READ MORE HERE:

2022 Grammy Awards Reveal New Date

The 2022 Grammys Are Postponed

Justin Bieber, Jon Batiste, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo Lead 2022 Grammy Award Nominations