Tuesday's Digital Daily: January 18, 2022

Business

Kohl’s Fires Back at Shareholder Activists Pushing for Change

Fashion

Bally Appoints New Creative Director

Business

Prada Sales Climb 41% in 2021

2022 Grammy Awards Reveal New Date

The annual awards show is also moving to Las Vegas for the first time.

2022 Grammy Awards: New Date, Location,
H.E.R. at the 2021 Grammy Awards Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The 2022 Grammy Awards are going forward with a new date and location.

The Recording Academy confirmed today that it is going forward with the annual awards show on April 3 in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. This is the first time the Grammy Awards will be held in the city, however, the Latin Grammys have previously been held in Las Vegas.

The announcement comes after the Recording Academy revealed it was postponing the 2022 Grammy Awards on Jan. 5. The ceremony was initially scheduled for Jan. 31 in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center), but was postponed due to the surge of COVID-19 cases.

This is the second year in a row that the Grammy Awards have been postponed. Last year, the Grammys were also scheduled for Jan. 31, but were postponed due to the pandemic. The ceremony ultimately took place mid-March in a scaled back, outdoor setting with the audience made up of nominees and winners who sat socially distanced and wore face masks.

“Daily Show” host Trevor Noah is still scheduled to host the 2022 Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy released the nominations list for the awards ceremony in late November with musicians Justin Bieber, Jon Batiste, Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo leading the pack.

The 2022 Grammy Awards are the second awards show so far this year that have been postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. The Grammys’ postponement came after the Critics’ Choice Awards — which were supposed to be held on Jan. 9 — were postponed indefinitely.

