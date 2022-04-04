The Biggest Style Moments During the 2022 Grammy Awards

Another year, another fashionable run of bold, head-turning outfits at the Grammy Awards.

Of all the awards shows, the Grammys is perhaps one that invites some of the most memorable ensembles worn by some of the biggest stars. From the red carpet to the outfit changes during the performances, it seemed artists did not hold back when it came to fashion-forward clothing.

The show started strong with Silk Sonic, the superduo composed of Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak, performing their song “777” in Motown-inspired outfits. The group ended up taking home four Grammy Awards, including the coveted “Record of the Year,” for their hit debut single “Leave the Door Open.”

Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic performs onstage at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3rd, 2022 in Las Vegas. Christopher Polk for Variety

Next was breakout star Olivia Rodrigo, who sang her hit song “Drivers License,” with the performance recreating her music video for the single. She wore a white asymmetrical, ballerina-inspired dress by Givenchy and fishnet tights by Wolford. Staying true to her essence of punk rock princess, Rodrigo topped off the look with black combat boots.

The 19-year-old star took home the awards for Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance for her debut album “Sour.”

Olivia Rodrigo performs onstage at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegasa. Christopher Polk for Variety

With a performance that sent the internet swooning (including a snippet of member V flirting with Rodrigo), BTS sang and danced to their song “Butter,” which was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

Channeling their inner James Bond for the segment, the group changed out of their dapper monochromatic Louis Vuitton looks into all-black ensembles by Korean-based brand Tailorable. The jackets were reversible and also used as props as the group danced on stage.

BTS performs onstage at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas. Christopher Polk for Variety

In typical Lil Nas X fashion, the rapper’s performance had not one but three different outfit changes, all by Balmain, which he also wore for the red carpet. He wore a white pearl-encrusted suit with a colorful butterfly motif paired with matching platform shoes.

Lil Nas X performs onstage at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas. Christopher Polk for Variety

The first song he performed was “Dead Right Now,” wearing an all-black outfit with a cape. To perform “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” Lil Nas X changed into a jewel-encrusted cropped top. Concluding his segment with “Industry Baby,” he wore a glittery black jacket in the label’s signature military design with white detailing while Jack Harlow joined him on stage.

Jack Harlow and Lil Nas x perform onstage at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas. Christopher Polk for Variety

Later in the night, Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion reenacted an iconic moment in music history when they walked on stage in matching outfits by Versace, reminiscent of the time Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston wore the same brown gowns at the MTV Video Music Awards in 1998.

Pretending to act surprised, they called on Donatella Versace herself, who happened to be among the audience. Versace walked onstage and took off the longer skirts worn by the two artists to reveal two new, distinct looks just as Carey and Houston did years ago.

Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion present an award onstage at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas. Christopher Polk for Variety

“These are my girls,” Versace said before walking off stage.

“Thank you, Donatella. Now we both look like winners,” the rapper said, before she and Lipa announced the winner for Best New Artist, which was Rodrigo.

In her tribute to Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga got glammed up in a silk aquamarine dress by Elie Saab Haute Couture that featured a large bow design in the back. Bennett and Lady Gaga were nominated for five awards that night for their album “Love for Sale.” The legendary singer joined the ceremony virtually.

Lady Gaga performs onstage at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas. Christopher Polk for Variety

To accept their award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit song “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat and Sza both stunned as they took the stage, with the former wearing a baby pink sheer dress with jewels and a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit while the latter wore a dress by Jean Paul Gaultier from the designer’s spring 2006 collection.

Doja Cat happened to be in the bathroom when the winner was being announced, which caused her to rush over and join the colleague on stage.

SZA and Doja Cat accept the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Kiss Me More” onstage at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas. Christopher Polk for Variety

Perhaps the performance that stole the night was by Jon Batiste, who was the most nominated artist for this year’s awards show, with 11 nominations.

Jon Batiste performs onstage at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas. Christopher Polk for Variety

Batiste sang the song “Freedom” for his segment, with a performance so exciting, audience members at the Grammys stood up to enjoy it as the singer sang and danced against a vibrant backdrop. Dolce & Gabbana created more than 40 looks for the singer, his choir and band for the segment.

Batiste ended up taking home five Grammys — the most of the night — including the coveted Album of the Year award.

