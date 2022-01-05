The 2022 Grammys Are Postponed

The 2022 awards season delays are continuing.

It was revealed today the Grammy Awards have been postponed indefinitely, according to a report by Variety. The annual awards show was scheduled to take place on Jan. 31 and a new date has not yet been revealed.

Awards organizers had planned to host the awards show with a full audience at its traditional venue — the Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as the Staples Center — later this month, however, decided on the postponement due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases.

The Recording Academy and CBS, which airs the show, released a joint statement reading: “After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th annual Grammy Awards show. The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating music’s biggest night on a future date, which will be announced soon.”

The 2022 Grammys are the second awards to be postponed recently, following the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards, which were initially planned for this Sunday. No new date has been revealed for the Critics’ Choice Awards.

It was also announced today that this month’s Sundance Film Festival has also canceled in-person events due to the pandemic.

Despite these postponements, the 2022 Golden Globes are going ahead with its ceremony this Sunday. However, reports indicate that the awards show will go on without a red carpet or any celebrity attendees. It is unclear what format the show will take and how it will be broadcast. NBC, which historically has aired the awards show, canceled this year’s edition after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which is behind the Golden Globes, came under scrutiny for its lack of diversity.

Last year’s Grammy Awards were also postponed due to the pandemic, eventually taking place in mid-March in a scaled back, outdoor setting with a reduced audience made up of nominees and winners who sat socially distanced and wore face masks.

Nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards were released in late November, with Justin Bieber, Jon Batiste, Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo leading the pack. The awards show will be hosted by “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah.

