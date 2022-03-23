Standout Red Carpet Looks From the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Some of music’s biggest stars were in attendance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday, with many in vibrant and bold fashion looks.

Attendees such as Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, John Legend, among many others, arrived to perform and receive awards for the night. Rapper and actor LL Cool J hosted the ceremony.

Rodrigo, who became a big breakout star last year with her hit single “Drivers License” as well as her equally popular album “Sour,” wore a purple corset minidress by Versace from the label’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection and jewelry by 51 E John. The singer took home three awards.

Halsey appeared in one of her most daring looks yet, wearing a cutout bejeweled jumpsuit with black flare detailing by Andres Sarda and shoes by Stuart Weitzman. She was styled by Law Roach, who also works with the likes of Zendaya, Jennifer Hudson, Priyanka Chopra, among others.

Megan Thee Stallion turned heads in her formfitting black corset dress with a high thigh slit. She styled her hair with side swept curls and matched her makeup with her look with a dark smokey eye.

Heidi Klum wore a silver, sequined mini dress by Christian Cowan, featuring long sleeves and a mock neck. She was styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, who also work with Jennifer Lopez.

During the ceremony, Lopez performed and received the Icon Award, while Megan Thee Stallion received the Trailblazer Award.

Click through the above gallery to see more of some of the standout fashion looks at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

