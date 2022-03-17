Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda to Co-host 2022 Met Gala

The Met Gala has announced its celebrity co-chairs for this year’s event.

The costume exhibit revealed on Thursday that Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda will be the co-chairs for the 2022 Met Gala. This year’s event celebrates the exhibit, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”

Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour, Council of Fashion Designers of America chairman Tom Ford and head of Instagram Adam Mosseri will continue their roles as the Met Gala’s honorary co-chairs.

This will be the first Met Gala for Miranda, while Lively, Reynolds and King have previously attended the event. Lively, for one, has long been one of the Met Gala style stars to watch with her lavish, custom designer looks. The actress most recently attended the Met Gala in 2018 for the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme, where she stunned on the red carpet in a custom, regal-inspired Versace gown.

Blake Lively in Versace, Met Gala 2018 Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibit is part of a two-part series from the Metropolitan Museum of Art that celebrates American fashion. The series’ first part, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” debuted last September after the 2021 Met Gala, which was hosted that month due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 Met Gala was co-chaired by Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka and Amanda Gorman.

The “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibit will open on May 7 and the 2022 Met Gala takes place on May 2.

