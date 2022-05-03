What the Kardashian-Jenners Wore to the 2022 Met Gala

For the first time, the whole Kardashian-Jenner family made it to the Met Gala.

The family’s matriarch Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner made their way up the stairs of the coveted fundraising benefit held at the Museum of Metropolitan Art on Monday night. Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian’s fiancé also arrived with the group.

In the past, only Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner have been invited to the Met Gala. This year marks Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian and Barker’s first time attending.

This year’s theme was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” with the dress code of “Gilded Glamour,” taking inspiration from The Gilded Age in New York during the time period between 1870 to 1890.

Kris Jenner arrived in a yellow one-shoulder silk gown by Oscar de la Renta with white gloves and her hair styled like Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, flipped out on the ends and side-swept bangs. She was reportedly inspired by the former first lady.

Kris Jenner in Oscar de la Renta at the 2022 Met Gala. Lexie Moreland for WWD

The Poosh founder and Blink-182 drummer arrived in matching outfits by Thom Browne. Barker wore the designer’s signature skirt suit in black-and-white while Kourtney Kardashian wore what she described as a “deconstructed” version of her partner’s outfit, which featured a cropped white button-down shirt and high-waisted two-toned slit skirt in cream and black.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian in Thom Browne at the 2022 Met Gala. Lexie Moreland/WWD

The Good American founder looked chic in a look by Moschino, designed by Jeremy Scott. Khloé Kardashian’s look was a formfitting, gold-beaded gown with an exaggerated black silk shoulder shawl and matching gloves.

Khloé Kardashian in Moschino at the 2022 Met Gala. Lexie Moreland/WWD

Kendall Jenner arrived in an all-black ball gown by Prada that featured a tank top made from sheer fishnet and skirt with a long train and ruffled and ruched detailing. To emphasize the look, the model bleached her eyebrows and dyed her hair back to brunette after being a redhead for the last few months.

Kendall Jenner in Prada at the 2022 Met Gala. Lexie Moreland/WWD

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul made her return to the Met Gala in an all-white look by Off-White as an homage to its late founder Virgil Abloh who died in November. She wore a modern twist on a bridal gown that included a mesh T-shirt with the brand’s logo “Off” on the chest, a white corset top and a big, tiered tulle skirt. Instead of a traditional veil, she wore a backward white baseball cap with a mini veil and floral appliqué work on the side.

This marks Kylie Jenner’s first time back to the Met Gala since 2019. She did not attend last year’s edition.

Kylie Jenner in Off-White at the 2022 Met Gala. Lexie Moreland/WWD

Finally, the Skims founder was the last to make her way up the Met steps, in a stunning dress once worn by the legendary Marilyn Monroe when the late actress famously sang “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” to former President John F. Kennedy in 1962. The dress was created by Hollywood costume designer Jean Louis based on a sketch by Bob Mackie.

Before the Met Gala, rumors circulated online that Kim Kardashian would be wearing the iconic dress. When she stepped onto the red carpet with her boyfriend Pete Davidson in the said dress, it sent fans into a social media frenzy. The couple, who have been romantically linked since November, made their official red carpet debut earlier that week at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian in a Jean Louis dress once worn by Marilyn Monroe at the 2022 Met Gala. Lexie Moreland/WWD

Speaking with La La Anthony at the event, Kim Kardashian confessed she initially did not fit into the dress when she first tried it on, so she managed to lose 16 pounds in three weeks in order to wear it in time for the event. She also dyed her normally brown hair blonde for the night, styling it in a tight, sleek bun.

Due to the historical significance of the dress, she only wore the dress for a total of five minutes, wearing it on arrival and up the stairs of the Met before changing into an exact replica to join the other guests inside so as to not damage the dress. Aside from Monroe, Kardashian is the only other person to have ever worn the dress.

