Everything to Know About the 2022 Met Gala

Though part one seemed not too long ago, the 2022 Met Gala part two is nearly here.

After two years without the traditional markings of the coveted event, the Met Gala will be returning, held again on the first Monday in May this year.

This year’s exhibit, dubbed “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” is the second of the two-part series from Metropolitan Museum of Art that celebrates American fashion. The first part, called “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” debuted in September after the 2021 Met Gala which was held that month due the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March, the celebrity co-chairs for the event were revealed, with Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour, Council of Fashion Designers of America chairman Tom Ford and head of Instagram Adam Mosseri continuing their roles as the Met Gala’s honorary co-chairs.

When and where is the 2022 Met Gala?

This year’s Met Gala will take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2. Last year, the annual event was postponed to September due to the pandemic.

In years past, the Met Gala has normally been held on the first Monday of May.

What is this year’s theme?

The 2022 Met Gala and subsequent museum exhibition focuses on the theme, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” This year’s dress code will be “Gilded Glamour,” which takes inspiration from The Gilded Age in New York during the time period between 1870 to 1890.

Who are the 2022 Met Gala co-chairs?

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda are hosting the 2022 Met Gala AP

The costume exhibit revealed in March that Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda will be the co-chairs for the 2022 Met Gala.

Which celebrities are attending?

Aside from the celebrity co-chairs, no other stars have confirmed their attendance for the Met Gala. The event’s guest list has always been closely guarded, with attendees generally kept secret until the event itself.

In late March, @metgalaofficial, an Instagram fan page dedicated to the Met Gala but not officially associated with the event or museum, posted a guest list of who may be attending.

Some on the list included the event’s usual attendees such as Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid and more, though the account does clarify that it is not 100 percent certain of who will be attending.

What designers will celebrities wear at the 2022 Met Gala?

It is expected celebrities will wear creations made by American designers to celebrate the theme, however last year’s event saw a majority stars wear European labels such as Balenciaga, Prada, Louis Vuitton, Valentino, Givenchy and Chanel.

What will the museum exhibition look like?

The Costume Institute’s exhibition will be a two-part examination of American fashion. The first debuted in mid-September, coinciding with the 2021 Met Gala, while the other will be presented this May after the 2022 Met Gala.

The exhibit is said to address issues of social justice, identity and diversity through its curation that’s meant to “illustrate the shifting tides of American fashion,” according to the Met’s director Max Hollein.

The “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibit will open on May 7 and the 2022 Met Gala takes place on May 2.

How can I watch the 2022 Met Gala coverage?

Vogue is exclusively streaming coverage from the event and red carpet on its website and social media platforms.

