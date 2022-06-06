×
Monday's Digital Daily: June 6, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Sustainability

EXCLUSIVE: The Latest for Fashion of the Next Generation? Digital Upcycling

Beauty

Inside Brok’s Sudden Departure From Sephora

Fashion

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role During Platinum Jubilee Weekend

The Standout Fashion Moments From the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards

The likes of Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens, Olivia Rodrigo, Sydney Sweeney and others came together at the annual awards show.

Jennifer Lopez at the 2022 MTV
Vanessa Hudgens at the MTV Movie
Olivia Rodrigo at the MTV Movie
Jenna Ortega at the MTV Movie
Lana Condor at the MTV Movie
View ALL 21 Photos

The 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards took place Sunday night in Los Angeles, celebrating the year’s biggest moments in movies and TV and bringing together some of today’s biggest celebrities.

The awards show was hosted by actress Vanessa Hudgens, who incorporated several outfit changes into her hosting duties with looks from Vera Wang, Valentino, Versace and others. Hudgens started off the night by walking the red carpet in a custom Vera Wang royal blue gown that had a draped effect and lengthy train. Later on-stage, she wore other looks like a puff sleeve, hot pink minidress from Valentino and a bustier top and safety pin-embellished skirt from Versace. Hudgens’ looks were styled by Jason Bolden.

Vanessa Hudgens at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Vanessa Hudgens at the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards Variety/Christopher Polk

One of the night’s biggest winners was Jennifer Lopez, who was honored with the Generation Award in addition to winning the award for best song for her track “On My Way” from her recent film, “Marry Me.” To accept the awards, Lopez wore a plunge-neck leather top and flowing maxiskirt from Mônot.

Grammy-winning musician Olivia Rodrigo continued her red carpet winning streak by wearing an archival formfitting black dress from Jean Paul Gaultier. Rodrigo went on to win the award for best music documentary for “Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U.”

“Euphoria” actress Sydney Sweeney also stunned with her red carpet look, wearing a white crop top and low-rise sequined skirt from Miu Miu.

For more standout fashion moments from the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards, click through the above gallery.

