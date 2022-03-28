How 10 Oscars Red Carpet Dresses Looked on the Fashion Week Runway

While custom creations reigned at the 2022 Oscars Sunday night, many celebrities still looked to recent couture and ready-to-wear collections for their red carpet looks.

Celebrities like Lily James, Tracee Ellis Ross, H.E.R. and Jada Pinkett-Smith wore Oscars red carpet looks from design houses like Versace, Carolina Herrera and Jean Paul Gaultier for the 2022 Oscars, putting their own spin on each look.

Pinkett-Smith, who attended the 2022 Oscars alongside her husband, Best Actor winner Will Smith, had one of her most standout red carpet looks to date. The actress and host of Facebook Watch’s hit show “Red Table Talk” wore a ruffled, oversize emerald green dress from Jean Paul Gaultier’s spring 2022 couture collection, which was designed by Glenn Martens.

Jada Pinkett-Smith in Jean Paul Gaultier spring 2022 couture Variety and Courtesy

Wes Gordon’s recent Carolina Herrera designs also popped up several times on the 2022 Oscars red carpet, including on Ross, who wore a red strapless bustier dress from the fall 2022 rtw collection; H.E.R., who wore a neon yellow column dress from the pre-fall 2022 collection, and Diane Guerrero, who wore a black-and-white polka dot dress from the spring 2022 rtw collection.

Some stars wore slightly altered versions of designer dresses, such as Best Adapted Screenplay nominee Maggie Gyllenhaal, who wore a maxi version of a black column dress accented with trompe l’oeil gold buttons from Schiaparelli’s spring 2022 couture collection. “Aladdin” star Naomi Scott had a similar alteration, wearing a full-length version of a purple caped and embellished dress from Fendi’s spring 2022 couture collection.

Click through the above gallery to see more 2022 Oscars red carpet dresses and how they looked on the fashion week runways.

READ MORE HERE:

Beyoncé Wears Custom David Koma to Perform at 2022 Oscars

Zendaya Gives a Nod to Sharon Stone at 2022 Oscars

Jessica Chastain Shimmers in Sequined Gucci Dress at 2022 Oscars