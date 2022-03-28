Standout Fashion Looks From the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

It wouldn’t be the Oscars without the Vanity Fair afterparty’s blue carpet.

This year saw a slew of bold, daring and vibrant hues at the annual afterparty on Sunday night, with black and white dominating the color palette for most of the standout fashion moments, as well as a dash of jewels and sequins.

Among those who attended were Anya Taylor-Joy, Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Dakota Johnson, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and many more.

In her usual red carpet fashion, Taylor-Joy wore a sheer, tulle, see-through corset dress by Dior along with jewelry by Tiffany & Co., both of which she is an ambassador for. Zendaya traded in her custom Valentino two-piece set she wore for the ceremony for a fitted suit by Sportmax and jewelry by Bulgari.

Jenner and Kardashian were in attendance, with both sisters wearing creations by Balenciaga. Kardashian, who usually opts to wear designs by the Paris-based fashion house, donned a long-sleeve bright blue dress with a long train while Jenner wore a dramatic black strapless dress.

“Euphoria” star Sydney Sweeney wore a sequined bustier gown with a lavender purple skirt by Miu Miu, styling her hair in an updo with her bangs and strands of hair framing her face. Some stars went backless in their dresses, such as Zoë Kravitz and Camila Morrone, who wore designs by Saint Laurent and Alexandre Vauthier, respectively.

The party also witnessed the appearance of power couples strutting the blue carpet, such as Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello, Union and Wade, Teigen and Legend, as well as Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey, who finally made their red carpet debut together as a couple since they started dating over a year ago.

Other stars who attended the party included Jessica Chastain, fresh off her win for Best Actress for her role in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” Simu Liu, Henry Golding, Adwa Aboah, Alessandra Ambrosio, Andrew Garfield, Colman Domingo, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, and Mindy Kaling.

Click through the above gallery to see some of the standout fashion looks from the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

