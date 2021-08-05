Pirelli is marking the return of “The Cal” with help from 11 major celebrities.

The 2022 Pirelli Calendar will include photos of musicians Cher, Grimes, Jennifer Hudson, Normani, Rita Ora, Bohan Phoenix, Iggy Pop, St. Vincent, Kali Uchis and Saweetie. The 48th edition, which is photographed by Bryan Adams, is called “On the Road” with images taken in Los Angeles and Capri, Italy. It’s said to be a “journey bringing together artists of very different nationalities, musical genres, ages and professional backstories,” according to Pirelli.

“On the road is where I have been for the last 45 years, because the life of a musician is made up of roads, travel, waiting in hotels, hours backstage,” Adams said in a statement.

The 2022 Pirelli Calendar comes after the company canceled its 2021 edition, choosing instead to donate 100,000 euros to support COVID-19 research and fight the spread of the virus. This marked the first time the calendar was suspended since 1983.

“We will return to the project when the time is right, together with the people who were working on it with us,” said Pirelli’s executive vice chairman and chief executive officer, Marco Tronchetti Provera, at the time.

Adams joins a lengthy list of photographers who’ve been tapped to create the Pirelli calendar, including Paolo Roversi, Steven Meisel, Annie Leibovitz, Peter Lindbergh, Albert Watson and Tim Walker.

The 2022 Pirelli Calendar will be released in November. Click through the above gallery to see behind-the-scenes photos.

READ MORE HERE:

Emma Watson, Claire Foy and More Stars Tapped for 2020 Pirelli Calendar

Design Theory: How Up Next Designer Is Finding the Next Big Thing in Fashion

Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan Star in Coach Fall 2021 Campaign