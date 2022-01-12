2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards Nominations: See the Full List

The nominations for the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are here.

On Wednesday, SAG-AFTRA revealed its nominees for the awards ceremony on Instagram Live, with Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens taking turns announcing the categories.

Usual contenders such as “Succession,” “Ted Lasso” and “Mare of Easttown” lead the nominations for television, while “The Power of the Dog” and “House of Gucci” led the pack for motion pictures.

After a virtual ceremony last year due to the ongoing pandemic, the SAG Awards are expected to return to an in-person format this year, following COVID-19 safety protocols. In previous years, the show had been hosted at the Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall.

This year, Helen Mirren will also accept the SAG Life Achievement Award.

After the un-televised Golden Globes earlier this week and the announcement that both the Critics Choice Awards and Grammys have been postponed due to the ongoing surge of the Omicron variant, the SAG Awards are still scheduled for an in-person ceremony on Feb. 27 at the Santa Monica Barker Hangar. The 28th annual SAG Awards will be broadcast on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

See the full list of nominees below.

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“Cobra Kai”

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

“Loki”

“Mare of Easttown”

“Squid Game”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Black Widow”

“Dune”

“The Matrix: Resurrections”

“No Time to Die”

“Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett – “The White Lotus”

Oscar Isaac – “Scenes from a Marriage”

Michael Keaton – “Dopesick”

Ewan McGregor – “Halston”

Evan Peters – “Mare of Easttown”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge – “The White Lotus”

Cynthia Erivo – “Genius: Aretha”

Margaret Qualley – “Maid”

Jean Smart – “Mare of Easttown”

Kate Winslet – “Mare of Easttown”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas – “The Kominsky Method”

Brett Goldstein – “Ted Lasso”

Steve Martin – “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short – “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning – “The Great”

Sandra Oh – “The Chair”

Jean Smart – “Hacks”

Juno Temple – “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“The Great”

“Hacks”

“The Kominsky Method”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox – “Succession”

Billy Crudup – “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin – “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae – “Squid Game”

Jeremy Strong – “Succession”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston – “The Morning Show”

Jung Ho-yeon – “Squid Game”

Elisabeth Moss – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sarah Snook – “Succession”

Reese Witherspoon – “The Morning Show”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“The Morning Show”

“Squid Game”

“Succession”

“Yellowstone”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitriona Balfe – “Belfast”

Cate Blanchett – “Nightmare Alley”

Ariana DeBose – “West Side Story”

Kirsten Dunst – “The Power of the Dog”

Ruth Negga – “Passing”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck – “The Tender Bar”

Bradley Cooper – “Licorice Pizza”

Troy Kotsur – “CODA”

Jared Leto – “House of Gucci”

Kodi Smit-McPhee – “The Power of the Dog”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain – “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman – “The Lost Daughter”

Lady Gaga – “House of Gucci”

Jennifer Hudson – “Respect”

Nicole Kidman – “Being the Ricardos”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem – “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch – “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield – “Tick, Tick … Boom!”

Will Smith – “King Richard”

Denzel Washington – “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“House of Gucci”

“King Richard”

