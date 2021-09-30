×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: September 30, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2022

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Monique Lhuillier Reflects on 25 Years of Designing Luxury

Business

Off-White CEO on Developing Brand’s New Codes of Luxury

2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers Revealed

The Super Bowl will take place on Feb. 13, 2022.

2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers
Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform at next year’s halftime show Courtesy

The 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show performers have been revealed.

Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation announced on Thursday that Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform at next year’s halftime show, taking the stage on Feb. 13 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The football game and halftime show will be broadcast by NBC.

The performance is meant to hold a special significance for the greater Los Angeles area as it hosts the Super Bowl for the first time in roughly 30 years.

This marks the first time that all five musicians are coming together to perform on stage and is one of the most packed lineups in Super Bowl history. Traditionally, the show has one to two headline performers.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr. Dre said in a statement. “I’m grateful to Jay-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

Related Galleries

This is the third year in a row that Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation are collaborating on the Super Bowl Halftime Show. In addition to the performance, Pepsi and the NFL are teaming to launch Regional School #1, a magnet high school in south Los Angeles that’s part of the Los Angeles Unified School District.

The musicians follow a lengthy list of other performers who have headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Most recently, The Weeknd put on a smaller-scale halftime show performance at the 2021 Super Bowl due to the ongoing pandemic. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira put on a memorable performance the year prior in a show that highlighted their greatest hits and included several high-fashion moments.

READ MORE HERE:

A Brief History of the Tiffany & Co. Vince Lombardi Super Bowl Trophy 

11 of the Most Memorable Super Bowl Halftime Show Performances 

Amanda Gorman Wears Moschino for Super Bowl Preshow Performance 

2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad